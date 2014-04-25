PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 25

April 25 The following are the top stories on
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS IN ROW WITH TOP INVESTOR OVER ATTACK ON PAY
Barclays Plc has become embroiled in a row with one
of its biggest investors after being criticised over the bank's
decision to increase bonuses last year despite a fall in
profits.
ASTRAZENECA BOSS DEFLECTS TALK OF PFIZER BID
AstraZeneca Plc boss Pascal Soriot has poured cold
water on the prospect of a deal between the British company and
U.S. giant Pfizer Inc by making clear he is not
interested in mega-mergers.
GHERKIN TOWER ENTERS RECEIVERSHIP
London's Gherkin tower has entered receivership and will
likely be sold after the loan appreciated by 60 percent and the
co-owners defaulted several times over the past five years.
FORMER KPMG PARTNER SCOTT LONDON JAILED FOR 14 MONTHS FOR
LEAKING INFORMATION
A former partner at KPMG has been jailed for 14 months after
pleading guilty to leaking confidential information about the
audit firm's clients.
CONFIDENT BRITISH RETAILERS EXPECT SALES TO CLIMB FURTHER
Optimism among British retailers has climbed to its highest
level in more than three years, providing further evidence that
the recovery is gathering pace.
Sales at retailers rose for a fifth consecutive month in
April, a survey by the Confederation of Business Industry showed
on Thursday.
The Guardian
BBC SUSPENDS CBI MEMBERSHIP OVER ITS CAMPAIGN AGAINST
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE
The BBC has joined the exodus from Britain's leading
business lobby group, the CBI, after it registered to
officially campaign against the Scottish independence
referendum.
STARBUCKS REPORTS FIRST EVER DROP IN UK SALES IN 2013
Starbucks Corp suffered its first ever drop in UK
sales last year, a period in which the company became the
subject of boycotts and public criticism over its tax affairs.
(link.reuters.com/vep78v)
The Times
THREE BLN STG FEAR FOR CITY AS BRITAIN FACES DEFEAT ON EU
SHARE TAX
An EU tax on financial transactions is set to move closer
next week with Britain expected to suffer an embarrassing defeat
in its legal attempt to block the move.
NOT SO BIG DATA FOR ROSSLYN IPO
Unease over lofty stock market valuations for start-up
technology companies has forced Rosslyn Data Technologies to
halve the value of its flotation.
