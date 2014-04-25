PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 25

April 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BARCLAYS IN ROW WITH TOP INVESTOR OVER ATTACK ON PAY

Barclays Plc has become embroiled in a row with one of its biggest investors after being criticised over the bank's decision to increase bonuses last year despite a fall in profits. (link.reuters.com/pyp78v)

ASTRAZENECA BOSS DEFLECTS TALK OF PFIZER BID

AstraZeneca Plc boss Pascal Soriot has poured cold water on the prospect of a deal between the British company and U.S. giant Pfizer Inc by making clear he is not interested in mega-mergers. (link.reuters.com/bap78v)

GHERKIN TOWER ENTERS RECEIVERSHIP

London's Gherkin tower has entered receivership and will likely be sold after the loan appreciated by 60 percent and the co-owners defaulted several times over the past five years. (link.reuters.com/qyp78v)

FORMER KPMG PARTNER SCOTT LONDON JAILED FOR 14 MONTHS FOR LEAKING INFORMATION

A former partner at KPMG has been jailed for 14 months after pleading guilty to leaking confidential information about the audit firm's clients. (link.reuters.com/syp78v)

CONFIDENT BRITISH RETAILERS EXPECT SALES TO CLIMB FURTHER

Optimism among British retailers has climbed to its highest level in more than three years, providing further evidence that the recovery is gathering pace.

Sales at retailers rose for a fifth consecutive month in April, a survey by the Confederation of Business Industry showed on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/zyn78v)

The Guardian

BBC SUSPENDS CBI MEMBERSHIP OVER ITS CAMPAIGN AGAINST SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE

The BBC has joined the exodus from Britain's leading business lobby group, the CBI, after it registered to officially campaign against the Scottish independence referendum. (link.reuters.com/ryp78v)

STARBUCKS REPORTS FIRST EVER DROP IN UK SALES IN 2013

Starbucks Corp suffered its first ever drop in UK sales last year, a period in which the company became the subject of boycotts and public criticism over its tax affairs. (link.reuters.com/vep78v)

The Times

THREE BLN STG FEAR FOR CITY AS BRITAIN FACES DEFEAT ON EU SHARE TAX

An EU tax on financial transactions is set to move closer next week with Britain expected to suffer an embarrassing defeat in its legal attempt to block the move. (link.reuters.com/tup78v)

NOT SO BIG DATA FOR ROSSLYN IPO

Unease over lofty stock market valuations for start-up technology companies has forced Rosslyn Data Technologies to halve the value of its flotation. (link.reuters.com/wup78v) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)