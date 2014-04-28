PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 28

April 28 The following are the top stories on
The Telegraph
BSKYB PLANS MAJOR OVERHAUL OF SET-TOP BOX TO MEET APPLE
THREAT
BSkyB is preparing a major overhaul of its set-top
box technology to address the threat to its subscription
business from internet-based television services from American
giants such as Amazon, Apple and Google
. (link.reuters.com/syx78v)
MORRISONS 'HEADING FOR AN ICEBERG', SAYS FORMER DIRECTOR
A former director at Wm Morrisons who served under
Ken Morrison has warned the grocery retailer is a "supertanker
heading towards an iceberg" and called for management to step
aside. (link.reuters.com/jyx78v)
ENERGY COMPANIES 'TO REAP 2 BLN STG WINDFALL' FROM GREEN
LEVIES DEAL
Britain's biggest energy suppliers could pocket a 2 billion
pound ($3.36 billion) windfall over the next three years after
the government miscalculated a deal to cut green levies, new
research claims. (link.reuters.com/mux78v)
The Guardian
GE FACES RIVAL BID FOR ALSTOM FROM SIEMENS
Siemens entered the battle for French engineering
group Alstom on Sunday, after the French government
encouraged a European counterbid following a $13 billion offer
last week by the U.S. company General Electric. (link.reuters.com/tyx78v)
CBI SCOTLAND CHIEF ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AMID INDEPENDENCE
ROW
The director of CBI Scotland, Iain McMillan, has announced
he is retiring after the independence referendum in the wake of
the organisation's disastrous registration as a no campaigner.
(link.reuters.com/vyx78v)
The Times
RBS MAKES ALLOWANCES ON ROSS MCEWAN'S PAY
Royal Bank of Scotland has guaranteed that the
minimum pay of its new boss will be 50 percent higher than that
of his predecessor, Stephen Hester, who left the taxpayer-backed
bank last year after a series of bruising rows over his bonus
arrangements. (link.reuters.com/kyx78v)
ROYAL MAIL IS UNDER MPS' MICROSCOPE
The cream of the City of London is to be hauled across town
this week to the Palace of Westminster in an unprecedented three
days of parliamentary inquiry into last autumn's privatisation
of the Royal Mail Plc. (link.reuters.com/kux78v)
CLEARACCOUNT FACES INQUIRY FOR SEEKING PINS AND PASSWORDS
Britain's privacy watchdog is to investigate a short-term
credit provider that requires potential customers to hand over
their PIN and online banking passwords, after an investigation
by The Times. (link.reuters.com/myx78v)
($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds)
