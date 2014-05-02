PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 2

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
May 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.
The Telegraph
PFIZER MULLS HIGHER BID FOR ASTRAZENECA
Pfizer Inc is mulling a bid in excess of 63 billion pounds ($106.44 billion) for its smaller British rival AstraZeneca Plc, according to reports. (link.reuters.com/ceh98v)
SCOTTISH 'YES' VOTE COULD IMPROVE UK CREDIT, SAYS MOODY'S
Britain could end up with a better credit rating if Scotland votes for independence, with a "yes" providing the catalyst for an upgrade of the remaining UK's debt, according to Moody's. (link.reuters.com/beh98v)
'DANGEROUS' TO IGNORE HOUSE PRICE BOOM, WARNS BOE DEPUTY
Surging house prices pose the single biggest threat to UK financial stability, the deputy governor of the Bank of England has warned. (link.reuters.com/deh98v)
The Guardian
ELECTORAL COMMISSION VOIDS CBI LISTING AS NO CAMPAIGNER IN SCOTLAND VOTE
The Electoral Commission has nullified the Confederation of British Industry's controversial registration as a no campaigner in the Scottish independence referendum, after ruling that the application was made by the wrong CBI official. (link.reuters.com/hah98v)
FAT FACE AND PIZZAEXPRESS UP FOR AUCTION AS FIRMS TEST BUYERS' APPETITES
Fat Face and PizzaExpress are the latest consumer brands to go under the hammer as private equity firms look to cash in on rising consumer confidence and buoyant financial markets. (link.reuters.com/feh98v)
The Times
ROLLS CONFIDENT OF RETURN TO GROWTH
Rolls-Royce insisted yesterday that it would not be knocked off course despite a surging pound and a 30 million pound charge to fix a product defect. (link.reuters.com/heh98v)
HENDERSON INVESTORS IN REVOLT OVER CHIEF'S PAY
This year's bout of shareholder revolts over pay appeared to escalate yesterday after Henderson Group was given a bruising in the wake of a 4.5 million pound annual payout for Andrew Formica, its chief executive. (link.reuters.com/jeh98v)
The Independent
POUND LEAPS AFTER SURGE IN MANUFACTURING OUTPUT
The latest stunning evidence of a UK manufacturing revival sent the pound surging to a five-year high yesterday as the City upped its bets on early interest rate rises. (link.reuters.com/meh98v)
HERITAGE OIL FOUNDER SELLS TO QATARI SHEIKH IN 1 BLN STG DEAL
The former prime minister of Qatar is buying Heritage Oil in a deal that values the explorer founded by the former mercenary Tony Buckingham at nearly 1 billion pounds. (link.reuters.com/peh98v) ($1 = 0.5919 British pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
