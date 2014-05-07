PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 7

May 7 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
CARPHONE WAREHOUSE AND DIXONS EDGE TOWARDS 3.7 BLN POUND
MERGER
Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail are on
the cusp of agreeing a near 4 billion pound merger to create a
powerful UK retailer with 1,300 stores. (link.reuters.com/tuc29v)
CITY WATCHDOG COULD BE STRIPPED OF PENALTY POWERS
British regulators could be forced to hand over
decision-making powers on fining and banning banks, brokers and
asset managers to an independent body amid criticism of the way
the authorities currently handle the penalty process.(link.reuters.com/vuc29v)
The Guardian
ASTRAZENECA HITS BACK AS INVESTOR BACKS PUBLIC INTEREST TEST
FOR PFIZER TAKEOVER
AstraZeneca has hit back following an unwanted 63
billion pound takeover approach from Pfizer by setting
out a new growth plan that targets a 75 percent rise in annual
revenue by 2023. (link.reuters.com/wuc29v)
OECD WARNING ON HOUSE PRICES ADDS TO PRESSURE ON OSBORNE
OVER HELP TO BUY
George Osborne is under further pressure to scale back the
Treasury's Help to Buy mortgage scheme after calls from a
leading thinktank for a clampdown on easy credit to bring
"excessive" house prices under control. (link.reuters.com/xuc29v)
The Times
ALIBABA SET TO RAISE BILLIONS IN RECORD WALL STREET DEBUT
Chinese internet giant Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N is set to float
in what is expected to be one of the largest technology debuts
in American stock market history. (link.reuters.com/ruc29v)
RETURN TO SENDER: ROYAL MAIL FORCED INTO U-TURN ON TOP PAY
Royal Mail is running the risk of alienating its
chairman after it headed off a potential clash with the
government by ruling out a pay rise for its chief executive,
Moya Greene. (link.reuters.com/suc29v)
The Independent
BARCLAYS' INVESTMENT BANK PROFITS HALVE
Barclays chief executive Antony Jenkins is set to
announce sweeping changes after profits at its investment bank
division halved. (link.reuters.com/byc29v)
TESCO TO LAUNCH OWN BRAND SMARTPHONE
Tesco is seeking to replicate the success of its
budget tablet, Hudl, by launching its own Android smartphone
before the end of the year. (link.reuters.com/dyc29v)
