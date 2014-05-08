PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
TONY HAYWARD TO BE NAMED GLENCORE XSTRATA CHAIRMAN
Former BP chief Tony Hayward is to be named as
chairman of Glencore Xstrata following a year-long
search to replace Sir John Bond. Hayward, who has been interim
chairman since last May, is likely to step down from his role as
chief executive of Genel Energy within a year or two as
a result of the new appointment. (link.reuters.com/wak29v)
CO-OP MUST REFORM 'SOON' OR FACE BREAK-UP - LORD MYNERS
The Co-operative Group has been told that unless it
undertakes radical reforms "very soon" it risks heading down a
road that could end with the complete dismantlement of Britain's
largest mutual into a charitable foundation that would be worth
"a lot less" than members think. (link.reuters.com/xak29v)
The Guardian
BARCLAYS TO CUT UP TO 8,000 INVESTMENT BANKING JOBS
Barclays will announce on Thursday that it is
cutting up to 8,000 investment banking roles - almost a third of
the division's workforce - as it retreats from one of the most
controversial parts of its business. (link.reuters.com/zak29v)
UK CAR SALES GROWTH MATCHES 1980S RECORD
British appetite for new cars surged ahead in April, as a
rosy outlook for the UK economy triggered an upwardly revised
sales forecast in 2014. New car registrations rose 8.2 percent
last month, to 176,820 vehicles, marking the 26th month of
rising sales. (link.reuters.com/cek29v)
The Times
TEMPORARY SUBSIDIES FOR HOMEBUYERS HERE TO STAY
First-time buyers will need permanent help from the state to
get on to the housing ladder once interest rates start to rise,
putting pressure on the government to keep subsidy schemes
designed to lift Britain out of recession in place, a leading
economic consultancy said. (link.reuters.com/dek29v)
MONEY TRANSFER 'RIP-OFF HURTS WORLD'S POOREST'
Former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan is to
call on British financial regulators to investigate a "super
racket" of money transfer companies that rip off poor migrants
who send cash to their families in Africa. (link.reuters.com/fek29v)
The Independent
PFIZER ASTRAZENECA TAKEOVER: VINCE CABLE ON COLLISION COURSE
WITH TORIES OVER 63 BLN POUND BID FOR PHARMA GIANT
The potential deal between AstraZeneca and Pfizer
has been championed by the Conservatives but the
Business Secretary, Vince Cable, said he would not rule out
intervention if the U.S. giant fails to produce "binding"
promises to protect jobs and scientific research. (link.reuters.com/gek29v)
Sky News
BARCLAYS TO AXE 20,000 JOBS BY END OF 2016
Barclays will detail plans on Thursday to cut approximately
20,000 jobs by the end of 2016 as the bank's chief executive
steps up his efforts to tackle its bloated cost base. (link.reuters.com/hek29v)
EX-TRADE MINISTER EYES CO-OP BANK INVESTMENT
A private equity firm which counts a former government
minister among its executives is in talks to buy a stake in the
Co-op's banking arm as part of its 400 million pound rescue
fundraising. (link.reuters.com/jek29v)
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)