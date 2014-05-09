PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 9

May 9 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
PUBLICIS AND OMNICOM CALL OFF $35BN MERGER
Omnicom's $35 billion merger with Publicis
that would have created the world's largest advertising company
has been called off, according to reports. (link.reuters.com/sur29v)
APPLE IN TALKS TO BUY DR DRE'S BEATS HEADPHONES FIRM FOR
$3.2 BLN
Apple is in talks with headphone maker Beats
Electronics over a $3.2 billion takeover that would rank as the
iPhone giant's largest ever, according to reports. (link.reuters.com/tur29v)
The Guardian
LORD SAINSBURY CALLS FOR GOVERNMENT TO STOP PFIZER BUYING
ASTRAZENECA
Former science minister Lord Sainsbury has launched a
blistering attack on Pfizer's 63 billion pound takeover move on
AstraZeneca, calling on the government to block its attempt to
"dismember" a strategically important British company. (link.reuters.com/vur29v)
INDEPENDENT BOOKSELLERS BOLSTERED IN FIGHT AGAINST AMAZON
Independent booksellers are being sent reinforcements in the
battle against Amazon with a website that will support the
dwindling band of high street traders, backed by the world's
largest publisher. (link.reuters.com/wur29v)
The Times
STANDARD CHARTERED LEFT BLOODIED BUT UNBOWED IN TOP PAY
REVOLT
Investors staged this year's biggest rebellion yet against
excessive boardroom rewards by casting a substantial vote
against pay proposals at Standard Chartered on
Thursday. (link.reuters.com/xur29v)
US PLAN TO CLOSE PFIZER TAX LOOPHOLE COULD SCUPPER BID FOR
ASTRAZENECA
Leading Democrats in America are threatening legislation
that could scupper Pfizer's 63 billion pound takeover of
AstraZeneca by preventing the U.S. company from shifting its tax
domicile to Britain. (link.reuters.com/byr29v)
Sky News
BARCLAYS: 20,000 JOB CUTS IN 'BREAK FROM PAST'
Barclays has confirmed around 20,000 job cuts under
a new strategy that distances it from the 'casino banking'
championed by former boss, Bob Diamond. (link.reuters.com/dyr29v)
SCOTSMAN OWNER CLOSES IN ON 140 MLN STG SHARE SALE
The regional newspaper publisher which owns The Scotsman and
The Yorkshire Post is closing in on a financial restructuring
that could involve raising as much as 140 million pound of new
equity. (link.reuters.com/cyr29v)
