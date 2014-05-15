PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BANK OF ENGLAND IN NO RUSH TO RAISE INTEREST RATES
Interest rates will remain on hold this year, the Bank of England has signalled, but households must be prepared for a gradual increase in borrowing costs amid a backdrop of "robust" growth and rapidly falling unemployment. (link.reuters.com/nav39v)
PFIZER RESEARCH BOSS CALLS ON TOP UK SCIENTISTS TO SUPPORT ASTRA DEAL
Pfizer's top scientist Mikael Dolsten on Wednesday embarked on a whistlestop tour of Britain's leading scientific figures to garner support for an AstraZeneca deal. (link.reuters.com/pav39v)
The Guardian
UK UNEMPLOYMENT AT FIVE-YEAR LOW AMID JOBS BOOM
Britain's jobs boom accelerated in the first three months of the year as unemployment reached a five-year low, fuelled by a surge in self-employed workers. (link.reuters.com/qav39v)
ASTRAZENECA ADMITS A HIGHER BID FROM PFIZER COULD SUCCEED
AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot has undermined the drug maker's campaign to stay independent, by admitting that an increased takeover bid from U.S. rival Pfizer could outweigh concerns over the needs of cancer patients. (link.reuters.com/rav39v)
The Times
ANGRY SHAREHOLDERS SPRING NEW REVOLT ON EXECUTIVE PAY
Two of Britain's best known companies, bus, coach and train operator National Express and broadcaster ITV PLC , were hit by substantial shareholder revolts over executive pay. (link.reuters.com/dev39v)
COMPASS SERVES UP ANOTHER 1 BLN POUND TO ITS HUNGRY INVESTORS
Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest contract catering company, is to hand back 1 billion pound to shareholders in a special dividend payout. (link.reuters.com/fev39v)
The Independent
GLAXOSMITHKLINE'S FORMER CHINA CHIEF MARK REILLY CHARGED WITH BRIBERY
Chinese police have charged the British former head of GlaxoSmithKline with bribery and fraud in connection with a long-standing scheme to boost drug sales in China. (link.reuters.com/gev39v)
PATISSERIE VALERIE LOW PRICED FLOAT SPARKS LISTING FEARS
Patisserie Valerie IPO-PATV.L listed at the bottom of its price range - although shares then rose nearly 9 percent- prompting fears that investor enthusiasm for new listings is wearing off. (link.reuters.com/jev39v) (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)
