PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 20

The Telegraph
PRICES RISING FASTER THAN WAGES AGAIN, ONS TO WARN

Prices are rising faster than wages again, official figures
could show on Tuesday, days after Mark Carney, the Bank of
England governor, said that the cost of living crisis was over.
BANKING STANDARDS BODY TO BE SET UP

Sir Richard Lambert, who was asked to set up the Banking
Standards Review Council (BSRC) by the chairmen of Britain's
biggest banks, said the body would be a champion for better
banking standards in the UK, even though it would not have
powers to punish banks or individuals.
The Guardian
NEW RBS FINANCE DIRECTOR RECEIVES NEARLY 2 MLN STG IN SHARES
ON FIRST DAY IN JOB

Royal Bank of Scotland has handed its new finance
director, Ewen Stevenson, almost 2 million pounds in shares on
his first day in the job at the bailed out bank.
CO-OP'S LONGEST-STANDING DIRECTOR RESIGNS AFTER REFORM VOTE

The Co-operative Group is facing further boardroom
upheaval after the resignation of its longest-standing director,
Ben Reid.
The Times
BORIS ATTACKS "UNTOLD MISERY" OF HEATHROW OPEN 24/7

A proposal to run Heathrow 24 hours a day would
inflict "untold misery on more than a million" people, mayor of
London Boris Johnson said.
SIX YEARS IN THE MAKING, NOW HBOS REPORT FACES FURTHER DELAY

The long-awaited report into the collapse of HBOS
has been delayed again, with officials now resigned to
publication not taking place before next year at the earliest,
more than six years after the bank's costly demise.
Sky News
LET MARKET DECIDE BIDS' FATE, WOODFORD URGES

Politicians should leave the fate of corporate takeover bids
to boards and shareholders, a leading City fund manager Neil
Woodford said on Monday as he backed AstraZeneca's
rejection of Pfizer's 69.3 billion pound offer.
DALLAS-BASED HEDGE FUND BUYS CO-OP BANK STAKE

A Dallas-based hedge fund boss has snapped up a stake in the
struggling Co-operative Bank. Hayman Capital Management is
understood to be one of a group of City and Wall Street
investors which were assigned shares in the Co-op Bank as part
of a 400 million pound fundraising.
