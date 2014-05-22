PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 22

May 22 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BP WILL TAKE GULF OF MEXICO ROW TO SUPREME COURT
(link.reuters.com/dej59v)
The British oil major said on Wednesday that it would
ask the United States' highest court to revise a catch-all
compensation deal it struck in 2012, which is being used to
award payouts to people "with no apparent connection to the
Deepwater Horizon spill".
HALFORDS ACCUSED OF SQUEEZING SUPPLIERS
(link.reuters.com/fej59v)
Letters seen by The Telegraph show Halfords Group
asking suppliers to pay up to 10 percent of their annual sales
with the retailer in what effectively amounts to a rebate on
already agreed contractual payments.
The Guardian
ASTRAZENECA DIRECTORS UNMOVED BY SHAREHOLDER CALLS TO REOPEN
PFIZER TALKS
(link.reuters.com/hej59v)
AstraZeneca's directors remained defiant on
Wednesday night in the face of calls from one of the drugs
company's biggest shareholders to reopen talks with its unwanted
suitor, the U.S.-based Pfizer group.
TIMING OF MORTGAGE RATE RISE LOOKS LESS CERTAIN AFTER BANK
OF ENGLAND MEETING
(link.reuters.com/jej59v)
The prospect of a rise in mortgage rates next spring looks
more uncertain after Bank of England policymakers appeared to be
split over when to end the UK's five years of cheap credit.
The Times
WE'RE WATCHING YOU, CARNEY TELLS INSURERS
(link.reuters.com/taj59v)
The governor of the Bank of England has warned insurers that
he will hold their top executives to account in the same way
that he has cracked down on Britain's errant bankers.
BANK'S UNITED FRONT OVER RATE RISE BEGINS TO CRACK
(link.reuters.com/kej59v)
All nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted in
favour of keeping rates on hold this month, but the minutes of
the meeting showed that, for some, the policy decision was
becoming "more balanced".
Sky News
FAT FACE PULLS FLOAT AS CITY IPO FASHION FADES
(link.reuters.com/tuh59v)
Fashion retailer Fat Face IPO-FFFL.L is expected to
abandon its planned flotation in a move that could mark a
turning point in the City's frenzy of recent company listings.
BUYOUT GIANTS TEAM UP FOR SUB-PRIME LENDER
(link.reuters.com/xeh59v)
Two of the world's biggest private-equity groups Blackstone
and TPG have joined forces to mount a takeover bid for
Kensington, one of the UK's biggest specialist mortgage lenders.
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)