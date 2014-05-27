PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 27

May 27 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
PFIZER BOSS IAN READ HITS BACK OVER ASTRAZENECA
(link.reuters.com/hud69v)
Ian Read told the Telegraph that the rules capping drug
prices are discouraging investment in Britain, and are
"inconsistent" with the government's apparent desire to attract
research and development.
LLOYDS POISED TO LAUNCH TSB FLOAT
(link.reuters.com/jud69v)
Lloyds Banking Group is poised to fire the starting
gun on the highly anticipated stock market flotation of TSB
IPO-TBS.L, which will try to win the support of retail
investors by giving them bonus shares.
The Guardian
VINCE CABLE VOWS GOVERNMENT WILL TACKLE ZERO-HOURS CONTRACT
ABUSES
(link.reuters.com/kud69v)
The business secretary, Vince Cable, has said the government
will tackle abuses of zero-hours contracts once a fuller picture
of the number of employers using the controversial labour-hiring
system becomes available.
COLES AND WOOLWORTHS URGE DEREGULATION OF RETAIL TRADING
HOURS
(link.reuters.com/mud69v)
The supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths
have called on the federal government to lead the
states towards a deregulation of retail trading hours, citing
bizarre rules that dictate when a shop can or cannot trade.
The Times
ASTRA PINS HOPES ON TRIALS AFTER PFIZER EXIT
(link.reuters.com/pud69v)
Pfizer's official declaration that it had withdrawn its
offer will shift the spotlight on to Pascal Soriot, the chief
executive of AstraZeneca, to justify his reasons for
blocking a deal as he is set to attend the unveiling of the
trial results of two lung cancer treatments at the American
Society of Clinical Oncology this weekend.
TSB SWEETENS THE PILL OF NO DIVIDENDS WITH FREE SHARES
Lloyds Banking Group will promise one free TSB
IPO-TBS.L share for every 20 bought and held for a year by
retail investors as it formally sets out the intention to float
announcement.
Sky News
PFIZER WALKS AWAY FROM 69 BLN STG ASTRAZENECA DEAL
(link.reuters.com/rud69v)
U.S. firm Pfizer has confirmed it will not make another
offer for British pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca as a
deadline expired for it to lodge a formal bid.
BLACKSTONE IN JOINT BID FOR FRIENDS' TAX ARM
(link.reuters.com/sud69v)
The private equity giant Blackstone has joined forces with a
US-based specialist insurer to table a bid for the tax planning
arm of Friends Life, the FTSE-100 financial services
group.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)