PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 28

The Telegraph
BARCLAYS: INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND LIKELY TO GET NEW CURRENCY
(link.reuters.com/sam69v)
An independent Scotland would be twice as likely to adopt
its own currency as continue using the pound, according to an
analysis produced yesterday by Barclays for its investors.
M&S'S SWANNELL HIRED TO OVERSEE GOVERNMENT ASSET SALES
(link.reuters.com/tam69v)
Robert Swannell, the chairman of Marks & Spencer and
City veteran, has been hired to help the Government speed up the
sale of billions of pounds of state assets.
The Guardian
MORRISONS ASKS SUPPLIERS TO PAY FOR PRODUCTS TO MEET
REGULATIONS
(link.reuters.com/vam69v)
Morrison Supermarkets Plc is asking suppliers to cover the
cost of ensuring products meet regulations in the latest of a
series of payment demands as the supermarket faces falling
profits.
UK CINEMA CHAINS BAN ADS ON SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM
(link.reuters.com/ram69v)
The UK's major cinema chains have banned all adverts on the
Scottish independence referendum after customers inundated them
with complaints.
The Times
RIO TINTO CUTS MONGOLIAN MINING JOBS
(link.reuters.com/zam69v)
Rio Tinto is planning to cut about 300 jobs
from its troubled project in Mongolia, further testing its
turbulent relationship with the government.
TSB PARKS ITS TANK ON THE BIG BANKS' LAWN
(link.reuters.com/cem69v)
The chief executive of TSB Banking Group IPO-TBS.L
declared that his company would do more to change the face of
high street banking in Britain than any other challenger bank as
he set out ambitious expansion plans in the wake of its 1.5
billion pound flotation next month.
Sky News
NATIONWIDE BIG WINNER FROM SEVEN-DAY SWITCH
(link.reuters.com/dem69v)
Britain's biggest building society Nationwide will
emerge on Wednesday as one of the principal winners from a new
system designed to encourage customer mobility when it discloses
that it opened more than 420,000 current accounts last year.
MORTGAGE APPROVALS DECLINE FOR THIRD MONTH
(link.reuters.com/fem69v)
High street banks have reduced the number of mortgage
approvals for the third month in a row, despite their total
value reaching a six-year high. The British Bankers' Association
said 12.2 billion pounds in loans were activated in April.
