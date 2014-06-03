PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
GEORGE OSBORNE POISED TO REGULATE FX MARKET
The British government is planning to unveil new rules to
regulate the 3 trillion-pounds-a-day ($5.03 trillion) foreign
exchange market following allegations of manipulation and abuse.
GEORGE OSBORNE TOLD TO REIN IN HELP TO BUY BY EUROPEAN
COMMISSION
George Osborne's flagship Help to Buy scheme must be reined
in and council tax should be increased to stop house prices
TRANSPORT FOR LONDON SEEKS LEGAL RULING ON UBER CAR-HIRE
SOFTWARE
Transport for London has begun to apply for a high court
ruling on whether Uber, the car-booking software, illegally
encroaches on black-cab drivers' exclusive right to charge
The Guardian
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: CAMERON BACKS GIVING HOLYROOD INCOME
TAX POWER
UK Prime Minister David Cameron has backed plans for
Scotland to set its own income tax rates, including the freedom
for the first time to cut taxes below the level of the rest of
GLAXOSMITHKLINE REACHES DEAL WITH UK FIRM DEVELOPING CANCER
TREATMENTS
GlaxoSmithKline has struck a multimillion-dollar
deal with a British biotech firm to develop cutting-edge cancer
treatments, after a new flurry of activity in the pharmaceutical
The Times
CAMERON HINTS ENGLAND MAY BID FOR QATAR'S WORLD CUP
England could bid to host the 2022 World Cup, David Cameron
hinted Monday, after pressure intensified on Fifa to strip Qatar
EX-AVIVA BOSS ANDREW MOSS RETURNS TO CITY AS RISK ADVISER
Andrew Moss has picked up his first job in the City since he
was ousted from Aviva two years ago, resurfacing as the
IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS SEEKS 150 MLN STG TO FORTIFY ITS
PORTFOLIO
Imperial Innovations, a spin-off from Imperial
College London that takes companies created by academics and
nurtures them for stock market flotation or trade sale, is
The Independent
BANKS SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO REVIVE SECURITISATION
RESPONSIBLY, CLAIMS DEPUTY BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR
The "exploited and abused" practice of banks parcelling up
debts to sell on to investors in the build-up to the financial
crisis needs to be revived, in a more transparent form, deputy
