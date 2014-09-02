PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 2

Sept 2 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
DIAMOND'S FUND AIMS FOR AFRICAN BANKING HAT-TRICK
Atlas Mara Co-Nvest Ltd, the London-listed
acquisition vehicle set up by Bob Diamond, the former chief
executive officer of Barclays, and Ashish Thakkar, a Ugandan
billionaire, said yesterday that it had extended an option
agreement to buy a stake in an unidentified Nigerian financial
services company. (thetim.es/1pjMdx2)
VODAFONE BECOMES LATEST NETWORK TO HANG UP ON PHONES 4U
Phones 4U, the mobile phone retailer, has been left reeling
after Vodafone Group Plc became the latest network to
cut ties with the company. (thetim.es/1lupzaf)
The Guardian
EU-US TRADE DEAL COULD ADD 10 BLN STG TO UK ECONOMY A YEAR,
CLAIMS MINISTER
UK's minister of state for trade and investment Lord
Livingston said the Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership could add as much as 10 billion pounds ($16.61
billion) to the UK economy a year. (bit.ly/1uaz3rG)
TESCO'S NEW BOSS PROMISES TO BRING FRESH PERSPECTIVE
Tesco Plc's new Chief Executive Dave Lewis said it
needs a "fresh perspective" and that his lack of shopkeeping
experience did not mean he was the wrong person to turn the
ailing supermarket around. (bit.ly/W31lZ4)
The Telegraph
'BORIS ISLAND' AIRPORT PLAN DUMPED BY DAVIES COMMISSION
Boris Johnson's plans for a new four-runway airport in the
Thames Estuary have been categorically dumped by the
government-backed Davies Commission. (bit.ly/1B9cOFK)
GOLDMAN SACHS LENT BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO $835 MLN A MONTH
BEFORE BAIL-OUT
Goldman Sachs lent over 500 million pounds to Banco
Espirito Santo just a month before the Portuguese
government was forced to bail out the crisis-hit bank, it has
emerged. (bit.ly/1oyTVTX)
Sky News
UK INDUSTRY EXPORT ORDERS HIT EURO HEADWINDS
New manufacturing order growth plunged in August, according
to the CIPS/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index, with overall
activity at a 14-month low. (bit.ly/1nooL2p)
QUINDELL BUYS RAC STAKE IN BLACK BOX VENTURE
Quindell Plc will inform the stock market that it is
that it is acquiring RAC's stake in their fledgling joint
venture, Connected Car Solutions. (bit.ly/1qVzxOx)
The Independent
RUSSIA LAUNCHES CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE TO CHINA IN $400
BILLION DEAL
Russian president Vladimir Putin launched the construction
of what will be one of the largest gas pipelines in the world,
stretching from China to the Russian Far East, in the village of
Us Khatyn in Yakutia. (ind.pn/W4hSLZ)
LEN BLAVATNIK IN 700 MLN STG BUYOUT BID FOR PERFORM
Britain's fourth-richest person, Ukrainian-born tycoon Len
Blavatnik is offering to buy Perform Group at 260 pence
cash for each share, which values the online sports rights group
at 702 million pounds.(ind.pn/Z4qHrb)
($1 = 0.6020 British Pounds)
