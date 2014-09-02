PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 3

Sept 3 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
CITY LAWYERS FACE ARREST IN CRACKDOWN ON LAUNDERING
Britain's elite criminal agency is planning a crackdown on
money laundering in the City of London that is expected to lead
to the arrest of lawyers linked to the movement and washing of
billions of pounds of criminal proceeds. (thetim.es/1nSdIyj)
FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN DEALS WITH 5,000 PPI COMPLAINTS A WEEK
Complaints about payment protection insurance remained the
biggest problem the Financial Ombudsman Service dealt with this
year as it revealed it waded through 5,000 grievances a week. (thetim.es/1BahiMx)
The Guardian
SKILLS SHORTAGE FEARS TEMPER SURGE IN UK CONSTRUCTION
Britain's builders enjoyed the strongest growth for seven
months in August but the surge in activity put further strain on
already tight supplies of materials and skilled workers. (bit.ly/1tXktEM)
BETFAIR ATTACKS PIRC'S QUESTIONING OF ACCOUNTS
A row has broken out between the corporate governance
adviser Pirc and the online betting company Betfair Group Plc
, with the bookmaker accusing the former of "materially
misrepresenting" facts. (bit.ly/1vKOObU)
The Telegraph
INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND COULD NOT KEEP POUND AND JOIN EU
Scotland must choose between independence and keeping the
pound if it wants to be part of the European Union, Olli Rehn, a
top European official has warned. (bit.ly/1nTVexu)
EMERGENCY MEASURES TO PREVENT BLACKOUTS THIS WINTER AS POWER
CRUNCH WORSENS
Emergency measures to fire up mothballed power stations
could be used to keep the lights on this winter, after a series
of power plant fires and closures left Britain more vulnerable
to blackouts. (bit.ly/1qxnauG)
Sky News
CBI CAMPAIGN AIMS TO RESTORE TRUST IN UK PLC
Britain's biggest employers' lobbying group is mounting an
attempt to rebuild public confidence in business just months
before a general election campaign that is likely to include
pledges to tackle private sector misconduct. (bit.ly/W6d1K3)
UBER TAXIS BANNED FROM OPERATING IN GERMANY
The Uber ridesharing service has been banned from operating
in Germany pending a court hearing on whether it meets transport
safety laws. (bit.ly/1x7BKiu)
The Independent
COMPANIES FACE PROSECUTION IF THEY FAIL TO STOP ECONOMIC
CRIME
Firms will face huge fines for failure to report economic
crime, under measures being considered by the government, the
coalition's top legal officer said today. (ind.pn/1w2vlRf)
ROYAL MAIL TO TRIAL SUNDAY DELIVERIES THIS WEEKEND
The Royal Mail Plc is to implement a pilot scheme of
Sunday deliveries and office openings this weekend with
customers in London and surrounding towns set to receive
packages through their doors. (ind.pn/1pkNN1O)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava; Editing by Diane Craft)