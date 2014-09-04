PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 5

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
PENNYCOOK TO LEAD CO-OP AFTER WINNING 'HEARTS AND MINDS'
The Co-operative Group has named Richard Pennycook,
the interim boss who had previously counted himself out of the
running for the top job, as new Chief Executive as it attempts
to rebuild its reputation after a series of damaging financial
crises. (thetim.es/1r9ULrO)
LET US COME HOME, SAY BRITISH JIHADISTS
Dozens of British jihadists have become so disillusioned
with fighting in Syria that they have contacted the UK begging
to come home. One jihadist, claiming to represent 30 Britons,
approached an intermediary to complain of growing despondency
among the men in his group. (thetim.es/1xhiW0p)
The Guardian
CBI FORECASTS SLOWING GROWTH FOR UK ECONOMY
Economic growth will slow in the second half of the year as
the effect of improved confidence and better credit conditions
starts to wear off, the CBI has predicted. (bit.ly/1prHIRl)
INVESTORS FIRE WARNING SHOT AT BETFAIR EXECUTIVE BONUSES
Nearly a third of shareholders in online betting exchange
Betfair on Thursday voted against pay and bonus deals
for Chief Executive Breon Corcoran. (bit.ly/1r9WygG)
The Telegraph
ROGUE TRADER JEROME KERVIEL TO LEAVE PRISON JUST 110 DAY
INTO THREE-YEAR SENTENCE
Convicted rogue trader Jerome Kerviel has been told he can
walk free from prison just 110 days into a three-year sentence.
The former Societe Generale banker, who took the
French lender to the brink of collapse with a series of risky
bets, will be released from Fleury Merogis prison, just south of
Paris, next week, an appeals court said yesterday. (bit.ly/Z93rZ9)
PHONES4U DEBTS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE AFTER SPLIT WITH
VODAFONE
Phones4U suffered a new blow on Thursday as the ratings
agency Moody's warned clients the mobile phone retailer was
under review for a downgrade, a measure that could make more
difficult for the heavily-indebted company to raise funds. (bit.ly/1AbW2Ud)
Sky News
NUCLEAR REACTORS MAY BE OFFLINE UNTIL 2015
Four nuclear reactors, which each provide 1 percent of
Britain electricity, could be out of action until the end of the
year due to safety fears. The announcement by EDF
Energy, which owns the Heysham 1 and Hartlepool power
stations, raised further concerns about the chances of blackouts
during the winter following confirmation of actions to secure
supplies by the National Grid. (bit.ly/1oIf6mz)
EUROZONE TEETERS AS ECB'S BAZOOKA IS HELD BACK
The European Central Bank's shock interest cut on Thursday,
taking its benchmark policy rate from 0.15 percent to 0.05
percent, created drama on currency markets, sending the euro
down against the US dollar by almost a full percentage point - a
move seldom seen - to its lowest level for 14 months. (bit.ly/1r8QipB)
The Independent
CO-OP REVIVAL COULD TAKE FIVE YEARS, SAYS NEW CHIEF
EXECUTIVE
Repairing the beleaguered Co-operative Group after
two years of turmoil could take up to five years, the company's
new head Richard Pennycook warned on Thursday. (ind.pn/1qg4WiC)
BRITISH OIL GIANT ACCUSED OF BRIBERY IN TUSSLE OVER AFRICA'S
OLDEST NATIONAL PARK
Contractors and agents working on behalf of London-based oil
company Soco International paid bribes to officials and
rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo in their bid to
explore for oil in Africa's oldest national park, according to
anti-corruption activists. (ind.pn/1tvlAgn)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Diane
Craft)