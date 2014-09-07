PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 8

Sept 8 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
PARTIES UNITE IN LAST-DITCH BID TO SAVE THE UNION
David Cameron and Ed Miliband will unite this week to make a
last-ditch attempt to save the union by publishing a government
paper that commits to handing more powers to Scotland within
days of a "no" vote. (thetim.es/1oVKrT7)
ALIBABA TO HELP UK FIRMS FIGHT THE FAKES
British brands fighting the onslaught of Chinese
counterfeiters have secured a landmark agreement from Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N , the internet commerce titan
whose imminent listing in New York will vie to be the largest
flotation in corporate history. (thetim.es/1pF40Pp)
The Guardian
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: POUND COULD DROP 10 PCT IN VALUE
Scottish independence is expected to knock up to 10 percent
off the value of sterling, taking it back to levels last seen
when Britain was in recession. Nervous traders have already
begun to sell the pound in response to narrowing polls. The
currency suffered its worst week in more than a year last week.
(bit.ly/1w5olWN)
NORTHERN COMMUTERS FACE BIG RISE IN FARES FOR EVENING TRAVEL
Rail passengers in the north of England are facing large
increases in the cost of travel after the introduction of peak
evening fares on train services from Monday. (bit.ly/1oVMp5I)
The Telegraph
RYANAIR POISED FOR HUGE BOEING AIRCRAFT ORDER
Ryanair Holdings Plc will on Monday announce a major
order for Boeing Co's new 737 MAX jetliner as the
colourful low cost airline seeks to boost passenger numbers by
almost half to 120 million over the next decade.
(bit.ly/1xv0CAR)
MPs WILL GET 10 PERCENT PAY RISE, EXPENSES WATCHDOG SAYS
MPs' pay will rise by 10 percent next year, taking their
salaries to 74,000 stg ($120,000), the new head of parliament's
expenses watchdog has said, despite warnings from David Cameron
that such an increase would be "simply unacceptable".
(bit.ly/1rRL0VF)
Sky News
EUROPE AGREES ON FRESH RUSSIAN SANCTIONS
European leaders have agreed to hit Russia with a fresh
round of sanctions - despite Moscow signing up to a ceasefire in
Ukraine. The sanctions include credit restrictions on Russian
companies, export bans, travel bans and asset freezes on a new
set of officials. (bit.ly/1lLzJ6u)
EXODUS OF BRITS FROM ECONOMIC WOES IN CYPRUS
British expats are packing up and leaving Cyprus as the
effects of the financial meltdown continue to be felt. Removals
firms on the island have seen huge demand from people moving
back to the UK, with immigration from the east helping replace
those on their way out. (bit.ly/1qyo770)
The Independent
CALAIS TO BE OFFERED 9FT-HIGH NATO SUMMIT STEEL SECURITY
FENCE TO DETER MIGRANTS
Ministers have approved giving Calais the 9ft-high "Ring of
Steel" security fence that had been used at the NATO summit, to
help tackle the issue of migrants seeking to illegally board
ferries and trucks bound for the UK. (ind.pn/1ofZWWq)
FOUNDER PETER CRUDDAS SIGNALS 1 BLN STG FLOAT AFTER CMC
STORMS INTO PROFIT
CMC Markets founder Peter Cruddas today flagged up a 1
billion stg float as he put his spread betting firm back into
the black. The former Conservative co-treasurer, who resigned
from the party two years ago after a cash-for-access sting,
unveiled pre-tax profits of 32.8 million stg in the year to 31
March, turning around a 4 million stg loss in the prior year.
(ind.pn/1AeRBYW)
($1 = 0.6169 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)