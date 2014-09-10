PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 10

Sept 10 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
FAIRFIELD CONSIDERS OPTIONS FOR A FRESH SHOT AT LONDON
Fairfield, owned by a consortium of private investors led by
Warburg Pincus, is being advised by Rothschild on alternative
routes to the public market. Perhaps via another shot at a
London flotation or, more likely, a reverse takeover of any one
of a number of quoted oil producers with UK assets and a yawning
disparity between their values and market capitalisations.
(thetim.es/ZgbvHI)
BSKYB BID MAY STILL BE ON CARDS, SAYS 21ST CENTURY FOX
PRESIDENT
Chase Carey, the president of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
, has hinted that a renewed bid to take full control of
BSkyB remains on the cards, but said there are no plans to make
a major acquisition in the near future. (bit.ly/1ttJ9mb)
The Guardian
UK SENDS MACHINE GUNS TO HELP IRAQI FORCES FIGHT ISLAMIC STATE
The UK is sending a consignment of heavy machine guns and
ammunition to Iraq's government to assist with its battle
against militants from Islamic State (ISIS). (bit.ly/1AvQqnO)
MARK CARNEY WARNS TUC THAT PAY RISES MAY COME AFTER MORTGAGE
HIKE
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has warned trade union
members they face paying higher mortgage rates before many of
them receive rises in real wages. (bit.ly/1ttzhZw)
The Telegraph
SCOTTISH SPLIT WOULD HIT UK GROWTH, WARNS TOP INVESTMENT
GROUP
Britain's economic growth will be almost 1 percentage point
lower next year if Scotland votes for independence, a leading
investment group, Axa Investment Managers, said.
(bit.ly/1AweHKH)
KEEP THE QUEEN OUT OF THE SCOTTISH REFERENDUM CAMPAIGN,
BUCKINGHAM PALACE SAYS
The Palace intervened to protect the Queen's neutrality
after Alex Salmond, the Scottish First Minister, risked
controversy by suggesting that the Queen would be proud to reign
over an independent Scotland. (bit.ly/Zg7L8X)
Sky News
B&Q BOSS WARNS OVER PRICES IF SCOTS VOTE YES
The boss of Britain's biggest DIY retail group, B&Q, has
warned that Scottish consumers could face higher prices than
their counterparts south of the border if voters back
independence in next week's referendum. (bit.ly/YsU4Ue)
SAN MIGUEL WADDLES INTO £2BN PENGUIN BID WAR
The Filipino conglomerate San Miguel Corp is poised
to wade into the 2 billion stg ($3.23 billion) auction of United
Biscuits UK Ltd (IPO-UNI.L), owner of some of Britain's biggest
food brands. (bit.ly/YuTRje)
The Independent
WONGA HIRES LATVIAN SPECIALIST TO RUN SCANDAL-HIT UK
BUSINESS
Controversial payday loans company Wonga hired Tara
Kneafsey, a former management consultant who has been with RSA
Insurance Group PLC for eight years, as its UK consumer
loans managing director. (ind.pn/1ttyE20)
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: BRITAIN FACES CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS
AT NEXT ELECTION
Ministers are under pressure to explain how they would
respond if Scots vote for independence, as it emerged that
Labour is on course to win the general election only because of
its strong support in Scotland. The latest "poll of polls" for
The Independent suggests that Ed Miliband will win an overall
majority of 32 next May. (ind.pn/1qK4c3Q)
