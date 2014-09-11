PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 11

Sept 11 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
BRITISH NOMINEE SECURES ECONOMIC POST IN EU COMMISSION
United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron's hopes of
securing a better deal from the European Union were given a
boost today when Britain won control of the key Brussels job of
regulating the financial sector. Jean Claude Juncker, named Lord
Hill of Oareford as Commissioner for Financial Stability,
Financial Services and Capital Markets Union.(thetim.es/WVMe3P)
FINANCIAL TURMOIL HITS SCOTLAND OVER REFERENDUM
Scotland was facing financial turmoil yesterday, with banks
and insurers reporting a growing number of customers worried
about their cash as leading business figures warned against the
consequences of separation. (thetim.es/1p8U7cZ)
The Guardian
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: NEW POLL GIVES NO VOTE SIX-POINT LEAD
A new opinion poll on Scottish independence has found the no
vote back in the lead at 53 percent of voters, suggesting the
sudden surge in backing for independence has subsided.
(bit.ly/Yy0QYG)
FRANCE TO MISS EU BUDGET DEFICIT TARGET
France has admitted it will overshoot the European Union's 3
percent budget deficit target this year, putting the eurozone's
second-biggest economy on a collision course with Brussels.
(bit.ly/1Bt7DRm)
The Telegraph
PENSIONS FIRM STANDARD LIFE THREATENS TRANSFER TO ENGLAND IF
SCOTLAND VOTES FOR INDEPENDENCE
Standard Life PLC, the pensions and insurance
company, has said it is planning to shift large parts of its
business to England in the event of a "Yes" vote in next week's
Scottish referendum. (bit.ly/1sisJil)
ALL EU COUNTRIES WANT BRITAIN TO STAY - EXCEPT FRANCE
In a new poll published on Wednesday by the German Marshall
Fund think tank, people in the major EU countries were asked for
the first time whether Britain should leave the bloc. In all
countries surveyed, except France, more people said the EU
should accommodate Britain's concerns about the bloc rather than
see it leave. (bit.ly/1smLgKe)
Sky News
SCOTTISH VOTE: BP SAYS NO TO INDEPENDENCE
BP Plc has weighed into the Scottish independence
debate by declaring its support for the "integrity of the United
Kingdom." (bit.ly/1xKG4oi)
SANTANDER CHAIRMAN EMILIO BOTIN DIES AGED 79
The death from a heart attack of Santander's
Chairman Emilio Botin - known as "El Presidente" - has raised
the prospect of his eldest daughter Ana Botin being handed the
role. Ana Botin, who currently heads Santander UK, is understood
to be in line to succeed her father. (bit.ly/1wgwrZX)
The Independent
FOREIGN INVESTORS DESERT BRITISH ECONOMY AMID FEARS OF YES
VOTE
Major global investors have been pulling billions of pounds
out of the British economy due to fears that Scotland could vote
Yes to independence. (ind.pn/YvEjfh)
VERONIQUE LAURY TO BECOME FIFTH FTSE 100 FEMALE BOSS AS HEAD
OF B&Q OWNER KINGFISHER
The FTSE 100 is to get its fifth female boss after B&Q owner
Kingfisher PLC today replaced Chief Executive Officer
Ian Cheshire with the head of its struggling French DIY
business, Veronique Laury. (ind.pn/ZgHiIu)
