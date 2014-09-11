PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 11

Sept 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BRITISH NOMINEE SECURES ECONOMIC POST IN EU COMMISSION

United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron's hopes of securing a better deal from the European Union were given a boost today when Britain won control of the key Brussels job of regulating the financial sector. Jean Claude Juncker, named Lord Hill of Oareford as Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union.(thetim.es/WVMe3P)

FINANCIAL TURMOIL HITS SCOTLAND OVER REFERENDUM

Scotland was facing financial turmoil yesterday, with banks and insurers reporting a growing number of customers worried about their cash as leading business figures warned against the consequences of separation. (thetim.es/1p8U7cZ)

The Guardian

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: NEW POLL GIVES NO VOTE SIX-POINT LEAD

A new opinion poll on Scottish independence has found the no vote back in the lead at 53 percent of voters, suggesting the sudden surge in backing for independence has subsided. (bit.ly/Yy0QYG)

FRANCE TO MISS EU BUDGET DEFICIT TARGET

France has admitted it will overshoot the European Union's 3 percent budget deficit target this year, putting the eurozone's second-biggest economy on a collision course with Brussels. (bit.ly/1Bt7DRm)

The Telegraph

PENSIONS FIRM STANDARD LIFE THREATENS TRANSFER TO ENGLAND IF SCOTLAND VOTES FOR INDEPENDENCE

Standard Life PLC, the pensions and insurance company, has said it is planning to shift large parts of its business to England in the event of a "Yes" vote in next week's Scottish referendum. (bit.ly/1sisJil)

ALL EU COUNTRIES WANT BRITAIN TO STAY - EXCEPT FRANCE

In a new poll published on Wednesday by the German Marshall Fund think tank, people in the major EU countries were asked for the first time whether Britain should leave the bloc. In all countries surveyed, except France, more people said the EU should accommodate Britain's concerns about the bloc rather than see it leave. (bit.ly/1smLgKe)

Sky News

SCOTTISH VOTE: BP SAYS NO TO INDEPENDENCE

BP Plc has weighed into the Scottish independence debate by declaring its support for the "integrity of the United Kingdom." (bit.ly/1xKG4oi)

SANTANDER CHAIRMAN EMILIO BOTIN DIES AGED 79

The death from a heart attack of Santander's Chairman Emilio Botin - known as "El Presidente" - has raised the prospect of his eldest daughter Ana Botin being handed the role. Ana Botin, who currently heads Santander UK, is understood to be in line to succeed her father. (bit.ly/1wgwrZX)

The Independent

FOREIGN INVESTORS DESERT BRITISH ECONOMY AMID FEARS OF YES VOTE

Major global investors have been pulling billions of pounds out of the British economy due to fears that Scotland could vote Yes to independence. (ind.pn/YvEjfh)

VERONIQUE LAURY TO BECOME FIFTH FTSE 100 FEMALE BOSS AS HEAD OF B&Q OWNER KINGFISHER

VERONIQUE LAURY TO BECOME FIFTH FTSE 100 FEMALE BOSS AS HEAD OF B&Q OWNER KINGFISHER

The FTSE 100 is to get its fifth female boss after B&Q owner Kingfisher PLC today replaced Chief Executive Officer Ian Cheshire with the head of its struggling French DIY business, Veronique Laury. (ind.pn/ZgHiIu)