PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 16

Sept 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times FRENCH TV FURY OVER ASSAULT BY NETFLIX France's heavily regulated television industry was in uproar yesterday amid the launch of Netflix Inc, the American video streaming service. Critics say the service threatens to destroy France's so-called cultural exception - the notion that it is resistant to Anglo-Saxon entertainment. (thetim.es/1BHdxhX) MCDONALD'S EASES MCMUFFIN RULES AMID SALES DECLINE The world's biggest fast-food chain, McDonald's Corp is considering a new menu segment to lure customers during a time of day, between the breakfast rush and lunch hour, when its restaurants often are quiet. The idea has arisen after the company's worst global same-store sales drop in 10 years, in which Britain provided a single glimmer of hope. (thetim.es/1wmFZ5B)

The Guardian OECD SLASHES GROWTH FORECASTS FOR LEADING ECONOMIES

The global economy faces headwinds from a sluggish eurozone and rising political tensions, including the uncertain outcome of Scotland's independence referendum, a leading thinktank has warned. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development slashed its growth forecasts for advanced economies and called on the European Central Bank to use quantitative easing to shore up the eurozone. (bit.ly/1s41wSx)

COCA-COLA TO SPONSOR LONDON EYE The Coca-Cola Co is to become the new sponsor of the London Eye after signing a deal to replace France's EDF Energy Plc. The capital's giant ferris wheel has been a leading tourist attraction since it was introduced in 2000, when it was known as the Millennium Wheel. It was previously sponsored by British Airways before becoming the EDF Energy London Eye in 2011. (bit.ly/1q9iKXd)

The Telegraph SCOTTISH REFERENDUM: DAVID CAMERON BEGS SCOTS NOT TO LEAVE THE UK British Prime Minister David Cameron begged the people of Scotland not to leave the United Kingdom as he promised them that he "won't be here forever." In a final plea before Thursday's referendum, the prime minister warned Scottish voters in a speech in Aberdeen that separation would be a "painful divorce." (bit.ly/1uEheli)

ROW BETWEEN PHONES 4U AND VODAFONE OVER CAUSE OF COLLAPSE A bitter row over the collapse of Phones 4U broke out on Monday when Vodafone Group Plc strongly rejected claims it acted improperly in pulling out of the chain, pinning the blame instead on the decision by its private equity owners to load it with high-interest debt and collect a 200 million pounds ($324.54 million) windfall. (bit.ly/1m9phWx)

Sky News CBI DENIES GOVT PRESSURE ON SCOTLAND VOTE The president of the Confederation of British Industry, Michael Rake, has insisted no pressure has been exerted on businesses by the government to speak out on the Scottish referendum debate. (bit.ly/1qEorT8)

ALIBABA FLOTATION ON COURSE FOR WORLD RECORD China's biggest online retailer appears on course to break the record for the biggest share sale of all time this week. Expectations are growing that Alibaba Holding Group Ltd IPO-BABA.N will raise its price target above the planned $60 to $66 per-share range - with sources, said to be familiar with the deal, telling Reuters there was "overwhelming" demand for the stock. (bit.ly/1tYuC1S)

The Independent

MICROSOFT BUYS MINECRAFT STUDIO MOJANG FOR $2.5 BLN Microsoft Corp has announced that it has purchased Mojang, the Swedish studio behind the popular game Minecraft, for $2.5 billion (ind.pn/1AQQ6An)

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: COMMERZBANK SAYS WORST CASE ECONOMIC SCENARIOS 'EXAGGERATED' Days after Deutsche Bank reignited the Scottish "no" campaign with terrifying fears that a vote for independence would plunge Scotland back into a 1930s style depression, a rival German financial company, Commerzbank AG, has said such speculation has been overdone. (ind.pn/1AQQdMq) (1 US dollar = 0.6163 British pound) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)