PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 16

Sept 16 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
FRENCH TV FURY OVER ASSAULT BY NETFLIX
France's heavily regulated television industry was in uproar
yesterday amid the launch of Netflix Inc, the American
video streaming service. Critics say the service threatens to
destroy France's so-called cultural exception - the notion that
it is resistant to Anglo-Saxon entertainment. (thetim.es/1BHdxhX)
MCDONALD'S EASES MCMUFFIN RULES AMID SALES DECLINE
The world's biggest fast-food chain, McDonald's Corp is
considering a new menu segment to lure customers during a time
of day, between the breakfast rush and lunch hour, when its
restaurants often are quiet. The idea has arisen after the
company's worst global same-store sales drop in 10 years, in
which Britain provided a single glimmer of hope. (thetim.es/1wmFZ5B)
The Guardian
OECD SLASHES GROWTH FORECASTS FOR LEADING ECONOMIES
The global economy faces headwinds from a sluggish eurozone and
rising political tensions, including the uncertain outcome of
Scotland's independence referendum, a leading thinktank has
warned. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development slashed its growth forecasts for advanced economies
and called on the European Central Bank to use quantitative
easing to shore up the eurozone. (bit.ly/1s41wSx)
COCA-COLA TO SPONSOR LONDON EYE
The Coca-Cola Co is to become the new sponsor of the
London Eye after signing a deal to replace France's EDF Energy
Plc. The capital's giant ferris wheel has been a
leading tourist attraction since it was introduced in 2000, when
it was known as the Millennium Wheel. It was previously
sponsored by British Airways before becoming the EDF Energy
London Eye in 2011. (bit.ly/1q9iKXd)
The Telegraph
SCOTTISH REFERENDUM: DAVID CAMERON BEGS SCOTS NOT TO LEAVE THE
UK
British Prime Minister David Cameron begged the people of
Scotland not to leave the United Kingdom as he promised them
that he "won't be here forever." In a final plea before
Thursday's referendum, the prime minister warned Scottish voters
in a speech in Aberdeen that separation would be a "painful
divorce." (bit.ly/1uEheli)
ROW BETWEEN PHONES 4U AND VODAFONE OVER CAUSE OF COLLAPSE
A bitter row over the collapse of Phones 4U broke out
on Monday when Vodafone Group Plc strongly rejected
claims it acted improperly in pulling out of the chain, pinning
the blame instead on the decision by its private equity owners
to load it with high-interest debt and collect a 200 million
pounds ($324.54 million) windfall. (bit.ly/1m9phWx)
Sky News
CBI DENIES GOVT PRESSURE ON SCOTLAND VOTE
The president of the Confederation of British Industry, Michael
Rake, has insisted no pressure has been exerted on businesses by
the government to speak out on the Scottish referendum debate.
(bit.ly/1qEorT8)
ALIBABA FLOTATION ON COURSE FOR WORLD RECORD
China's biggest online retailer appears on course to break the
record for the biggest share sale of all time this week.
Expectations are growing that Alibaba Holding Group Ltd
IPO-BABA.N will raise its price target above the planned $60
to $66 per-share range - with sources, said to be familiar with
the deal, telling Reuters there was "overwhelming" demand for
the stock. (bit.ly/1tYuC1S)
The Independent
MICROSOFT BUYS MINECRAFT STUDIO MOJANG FOR $2.5 BLN
Microsoft Corp has announced that it has purchased
Mojang, the Swedish studio behind the popular game Minecraft,
for $2.5 billion (ind.pn/1AQQ6An)
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: COMMERZBANK SAYS WORST CASE ECONOMIC
SCENARIOS 'EXAGGERATED'
Days after Deutsche Bank reignited the Scottish "no"
campaign with terrifying fears that a vote for independence
would plunge Scotland back into a 1930s style depression, a
rival German financial company, Commerzbank AG, has
said such speculation has been overdone. (ind.pn/1AQQdMq)
(1 US dollar = 0.6163 British pound)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)