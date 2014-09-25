PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 25

Sept 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

TESCO'S 'BULLYING' AT HEART OF ACCOUNTING SCANDAL

A deeply ingrained pattern of bullying behaviour towards suppliers is said to lie at the heart of Tesco's 250 million pound ($408.28 million) accounting scandal as managers under pressure at the supermarket chain adopt increasingly outlandish tactics to sustain profits. (thetim.es/1sYhVCp)

PILOTS BAIL OUT FROM RYANAIR FOR RIVAL AIRLINES, CLAIMS UNION Ryanair has been warned that it is facing a pilot manning crisis that could be puncturing the airline's much-vaunted punctuality record. (thetim.es/ZMY4z1) The Guardian TESCO DIRECTOR KEPT OUT OF MONITORING BY ACCOUNTANCY WATCHDOG, SAYS FRC

British accountancy watchdog the Financial Reporting Council confirmed on Wednesday it was monitoring the situation at Tesco Plc and stressed that the non-executive director of the troubled supermarket business who also sits on the FRC board would not participate in any discussions relating to the 250 million pound shortfall in the accounts. (bit.ly/1xh4LY8)

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND CHAIRMAN TO MOVE TO GLAXOSMITHKLINE Sir Philip Hampton, chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc , is to quit his role at the helm of the bailed-out bank to take on the same position at the embattled pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (bit.ly/1raaTz1)

BRITAIN'S TOBACCO FIRMS PROTEST AT LABOUR PLAN TO TAX THEM MORE TO PAY FOR NHS

Britain's tobacco industry reacted with fury to the plan by the Labour party leader, Ed Miliband, to tax British cigarette companies to pay for NHS spending, branding the move anti-business and unjust. (bit.ly/1xdRS18)

The Telegraph

PRESSURE BUILDS ON TESCO AS MAJOR INVESTOR SELLS SHARES

The pressure on Tesco Corp and its beleaguered Chairman Richard Broadbent has piled up after BlackRock, a major investor, dumped a 150 million pound collection of its shares and the company was forced to admit that it has had no dedicated finance director for the last five months. (bit.ly/1vhTFy3)

VODAFONE BRACED FOR BT ATTACK ON MOBILE MARKET

Vodafone Group Plc has admitted it will delay a decision on whether to introduce its own home broadband and television services until BT launches its attack on the consumer mobile market. (bit.ly/1ruPxLW)

The Independent

FORMER JJB BOSS IN COURT ACCUSED OF 1 MLN POUND FRAUD

Christopher Ronnie, former chief executive of JJB Sports Plc , allegedly orchestrated a massive fraud when he was 11 million pounds in debt to an Icelandic bank, a court heard on Tuesday. (ind.pn/1v1fq6N)

(1 US dollar = 0.6123 British pound) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)