PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 10

Oct 10 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Lagarde warns of 'lost decade' for eurozone

Europe is at risk of a Japan-style lost decade unless members pull together to fend off the threat of recession, according to Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. (thetim.es/1o21ZDo)

Fall in mortgage lending as housing market cools

Mortgage lending dropped in August, adding to the mounting evidence of a slowdown in the property market. The number of home loans fell 3 percent from July to 65,400 in August, according to latest figures from the Council of Mortgage Lenders (CML). It was the first month-on-month lending decline since February. (thetim.es/1oVrTU0)

The Guardian

Germany needs 'small miracle' to avoid recession after exports fall by 5.8 percent.

German exports suffered the biggest monthly fall in more than five and a half years in August, leaving Europe's largest economy in need of "a small miracle" to avoid recession in the third quarter. (bit.ly/1s0o1oc)

Tesco ditches plans to build huge superstore on Margate seafront.

Tesco Plc has ditched plans to build a huge superstore on Margate's seafront in the latest sign of the troubled supermarket's retreat from aggressive expansion. The ailing supermarket group has written to the site's landlord, Freshwater Developments, to terminate its contract to operate the 82,000 sq ft store. (bit.ly/1slNV7E)

The Telegraph

Carl Icahn: Apple's share price is half what it should be

Carl Icahn, the billionaire activist investor, has re-booted his campaign for Apple Inc to put its massive $133 billion cash pile to use and buy back shares. In an open letter to Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive, he said the tech giant is still "dramatically undervalued", and that "the more shares repurchased now, the more each remaining shareholder will benefit." (bit.ly/1CY8Z7q)

George Osborne: Britain's economic recovery at 'critical' juncture as euro zone 'risks slipping back into crisis'

Britain's economic recovery is at a "critical" juncture and remains vulnerable in the event of another euro zone recession, Chancellor George Osborne has warned. He said recent economic data from the euro zone had shown that the single currency bloc could slip back into crisis and that the UK would "not be immune" from the effects. (bit.ly/1vTh7DW)

Sky News

Old Mutual sweetens 650 million pound bid for wealth firm

Old Mutual Plc, a London-listed South African financial services group, is in advanced talks about a 650 million pound ($1.05 billion) takeover of the UK's second-biggest independent wealth manager. (bit.ly/1vPuR1v)

Lego drops Shell over Greenpeace spill video

Lego has ended a longstanding partnership with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, after a Greenpeace video used Lego toys to illustrate an Arctic oil spill. The decision comes after the slick parody video by the environmental group went viral online, garnering more than 5 million YouTube hits, over the oil giant's plan to drill in the Arctic. (bit.ly/1EAoN1O)

The Independent

Royal Mail sets aside 18 million pounds for international fine on IPO anniversary

Royal Mail Plc has marked the anniversary of its 3.3 billion pound privatisation by setting aside 18 million pounds to cover a potential fine for alleged breaches of competition law at its international parcels business. (ind.pn/1vPPTx5)

Avengers 2: Disney handed record 31 million pound tax credit for filming in UK

Walt Disney Co has been handed a record 31.9 million pound tax credit by HM Revenue & Customs in return for agreeing to film the next instalment of its Avengers movie series in Britain. (ind.pn/1sj9dmo) (1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)