PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 15

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
TESCO SUSPENSIONS ADD TO CHAOS AT TOP
An investigation into Tesco's 250 million pound
($397 million) accounting crisis has prompted the suspension of
three more executives, stoking concern about a disruption to its
preparations for the crucial Christmas shopping season. (thetim.es/1w7aRsa)
WARRING SAUDIS OVER A BARREL ON FALLING OIL PRICE
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal expressed his "astonishment" that
Ali al-Naimi, the Saudi oil minister, had played down the impact
of prices falling below $100 a barrel. In his open letter to
Saudi ministers, posted on Twitter, he noted that 90 percent of
the country's revenues come from oil. (thetim.es/1wCrSIQ)
The Guardian
UK INFLATION FALLS TO FIVE-YEAR LOW OF 1.2 PCT
Inflation has slumped to its lowest rate for five years,
hitting 1.2 percent in September and taking pressure off the
Bank of England to raise interest rates in coming months. (bit.ly/1r169WO)
IRELAND TO ABOLISH CONTROVERSIAL 'DOUBLE IRISH' TAX
ARRANGEMENT
Ireland has officially announced the phased abolition of its
controversial "double Irish" tax scheme that has enabled
multinationals such as Apple to dramatically cut down
their tax bills. (bit.ly/1yzUGpO)
The Telegraph
BIS WARNS ON 'VIOLENT' REVERSAL OF GLOBAL MARKETS
Global financial markets are dangerously stretched and may
unwind with a shock as liquidity dries up, the Bank of
International Settlements has warned. Guy Debelle, head of the
BIS's market committee, said investors have become far too
complacent, wrongly believing that central banks can protect
them, many staking bets that are bound to "blow up" at the first
sign of stress. (bit.ly/1sOIm1Z)
HOUSE PRICES: THE NORTH-SOUTH DIVIDE IS NOW WIDER THAN EVER
The gap between the average prices of property in London and
the northeast grew to its widest in history in August, according
to data released from the Office of National Statistics. A home
in the capital cost an average 514,000 pounds, the monthly
analysis showed, compared with just 154,000 pounds in the
northeast of England - an area of the country out of reach of
the London "ripple" affect. (bit.ly/1xOqhAW)
Sky News
STRUGGLING BALFOUR BEATTY PICKS NEXT CHIEF
Balfour Beatty, the beleaguered construction group,
will hand Qinetiq Chief Executive Leo Quinn the task of
reviving its fortunes. (bit.ly/1vsGGx2)
OVER-55s TO USE PENSION POTS LIKE BANK ACCOUNTS
People reaching the age of 55 are to be given more
flexibility over what they can do with their pension pots as
they approach retirement. Chancellor George Osborne will
announce that the over-55s will be able to withdraw several lump
sums instead of just one. (bit.ly/1sASYB7)
The Independent
MULBERRY AND BURBERRY HIT BY LUXURY SLOWDOWN AS RICH
TOURISTS STAY AWAY
The state of the luxury market was laid bare after Mulberry
issued its third profit warning this year and larger
rival Burberry warned the outlook for the sector was
getting tougher, prompting both stocks to tumble in London IPO
trading. (ind.pn/1sIOARI)
BOX'S FOUNDER AARON LEVIE ADMITS HE ANNOUNCED IPO PLANS TOO
SOON
Aaron Levie, founder of Silicon Valley cloud-storage firm
Box, on a visit to Box's European headquarters in London, has
admitted he was too quick to announce plans for his
now-postponed stock-market float. (ind.pn/ZCReMd)
(1 US dollar = 0.6294 British pound)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)