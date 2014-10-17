PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 17

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
MARKET TURMOIL PUTS EUROPE IN SPOTLIGHT
The threat of stagnation in Europe, a potential new eurozone
crisis and weaker growth in the United States rattled markets
for a second day, sending prices for everything from government
debt to equities into convulsions worldwide. (thetim.es/ZwGPkN)
BUFFETT SELLS DOWN 'HUGE MISTAKE' TESCO HOLDING
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has revealed
that it sold shares in supermarket chain Tesco Corp on
Monday, reducing its stake from 3.6 percent to below the 3
percent threshold at which investors are obliged to declare
their ownership. (thetim.es/1ucRFF6)
The Guardian
ABBVIE WITHDRAWS BID FOR SHIRE AFTER U.S. GETS TOUGH ON TAX
U.S. drugs group AbbVie Inc has pulled out of its
proposed $54 billion (42.14 billion euro) takeover of Britain's
Shire Plc after the Obama administration introduced
rules to clamp down on overseas acquisitions driven by tax
avoidance. (bit.ly/1CsDsbC)
U.S. FACTORY FIGURES HELP BRING CALM TO MARKETS AFTER DAYS
OF TURMOIL
Strong U.S. factory output growth and the intervention by
James Bullard, the hawkish president of the St. Louis Federal
Reserve, brought some relief to markets following three days of
turmoil that have knocked billions of pounds off the value of
the FTSE 100. (bit.ly/1sWhM6V)
The Telegraph
WORLD BRACES AS DEFLATION TREMORS HIT EUROZONE BOND MARKETS
Eurozone fears have returned with a vengeance as deepening
deflation across southern Europe and fresh turmoil in Greece set
off wild moves on the European bond markets. Yields on 10-year
German Bund plummeted to an all-time low on 0.72 percent on
flight to safety, touching levels never seen before in any major
European country in recorded history. (bit.ly/1DgybWI)
ANDREW BAILEY THROWS WEIGHT BEHIND GEORGE OSBORNE OVER BONUS
CAP
Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Prudential Regulation
Authority, told senior bankers that the bonus cap is "the wrong
policy" which would lead to unintended consequences. His
comments come just a day after the European Banking Authority
launched a clampdown on banks using "role-based allowances" to
get around the cap. (bit.ly/1F79vSz)
Sky News
BANK RAISES FIXED PAY AS CRACKDOWN LOOMS
Sky News has learnt that Nomura Holdings Inc, the
Japanese bank which acquired the European operations of Lehman
Brothers after its collapse in 2008, is poised to award
backdated fixed salary increases to a handful of its most senior
City-based employees. (bit.ly/1F31pdw)
PM APPEALS FOR 'ONE LAST GO' ON EU IMMIGRATION
British Prime Minister David Cameron has said the
immigration system is not working and he wants "one more go" at
negotiating a better deal with the EU to limit the number of
incomers. (bit.ly/ZwInva)
The Independent
BP LOSES COURT BATTLE OVER MEXICO GULF OIL SPILL CLAIMS
BP Plc is facing a flood of legal claims from big
British investors over the Gulf of Mexico spill after it lost a
crucial courtroom battle in Texas to get their cases thrown out.
The investors, which include pension funds for several London
boroughs and BP's arch rival, Shell, are suing in the
United States, where they are likely to win far-bigger payouts
than they could in Britain. (ind.pn/1sXX8V7)
BSKYB'S GERMAN STAKE COULD GET BIGGER ON EURO ZONE JITTERS
BSkyB Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch has signalled the
British pay-TV firm could end up with a larger-than-expected
stake in Sky Deutschland as concerns about the German
economy may encourage shareholders to sell. (ind.pn/ZGPx0g)
