PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 22

The Times
JAGUAR LAND ROVER SAYS DRIVE INTO CHINA WON'T HIT BRITISH JOBS
Jaguar Land Rover will build both its most
successful Range Rover and its bestselling Jaguar model in China
but the British car giant has reassured that production will not
be diverted from Merseyside and the West Midlands. (thetim.es/1x5Px4K)
TESCO TAKES A BATTERING FROM CHANGE IN SHOPPING TASTES
The woes of crisis-stricken Tesco Plc have deepened
with new figures suggesting that shoppers are shunning the
supermarket chain in ever greater numbers in favour of rivals
such as Waitrose, Asda, Aldi and
Lidl. (thetim.es/1wmEUdI)
ABBVIE CHIEF RAGES OVER SCUPPERING OF SHIRE DEAL
Richard Gonzalez, chief executive of AbbVie Inc
launched a withering attack on the US Treasury last night as he
confirmed that the merger with Shire Plc, a UK
bio-pharmaceutical group, had been officially terminated. (thetim.es/ZFaMPO)
The Guardian
WHISTLEBLOWER ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND ESCAPES LIBOR FINE
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has escaped 115 million
pound ($185.24 million) of fines for alerting the European
commission's competition watchdog to two attempts to fix the
prices of key interest rates. (bit.ly/1s4nVZl)
ASOS DISMISSES AMAZON TAKEOVER TALK
Asos Plc Chief Nick Robertson has swept aside rumours
that the online fashion retailer is about to be swallowed by
Amazon Inc, declaring the internet company was not his
"dream partner". (bit.ly/1x5W1k1)
The Telegraph
HSBC ATTACKS 'RETROGRADE' EU BONUS CAP
Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc, has
attacked the "retrograde" bonus cap enforced by the European
Union and said that continuing restrictions on banker pay are
making it difficult to compete with other industries. (bit.ly/10jQDQF)
FRANK TIMIS READY TO RESCUE LONDON MINING
Frank Timis, the chairman of African Minerals Ltd, is
close to securing a deal to buy London Mining's
operations in Sierra Leone out of administration. Last week
London Mining toppled into administration after failing to find
a buyer for the business as it struggled with debts following a
slump in iron ore prices. (bit.ly/1t9rFPL)
The Independent
CHRISTOPHE DE MARGERIE DEAD: CEO OF OIL FIRM TOTAL DIES IN PLANE
CRASH WITH 'DRUNK' SNOW PLOUGH DRIVER
Christophe de Margerie, head of oil firm Total, was
killed in a collision between a private jet and a snow plough
operated by a 'drunk driver' in Moscow last night. Christophe de
Margerie was the only passenger on-board with three French crew
members, all of whom died as the Dassault Falcon plane was about
to take-off for from Vnukovo international airport.(ind.pn/1wsRKJw)
