PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 13

Nov 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* U.S. regulator attacks 'weak' forex fines

New York's leading financial regulator has warned that a $4.3 billion settlement with six banks over the rigging of foreign exchange markets was "too weak" and attacked the arrangement for allowing big companies to escape proper scrutiny. (thetim.es/1xiI464)

* Sainsbury's scraps new stores after profits fall

Fickle shopping habits and falling food prices have prompted J Sainsbury Plc to abandon construction of dozens of new supermarkets, resulting in a huge write-off on property values that sent the company crashing into the red. (thetim.es/1pSNgvj)

The Guardian

* Amazon to begin testing same-day delivery drones in Cambridge

Amazon.com Inc is planning to test drones in Cambridge, England, as the battle to offer consumers same-day deliveries heats up. The U.S. company announced with considerable fanfare late last year that it was considering using drones as a way of dramatically reducing the time it takes to deliver orders to customers. (thetim.es/1pSNgvj)

* Interest rates may be held until late 2015 as inflation likely to fall below 1 percent

The Bank of England has signalled that interest rates could remain on hold until next autumn as inflation is likely to fall below 1 percent in early 2015. Plunging commodity prices and weak wage growth against a sluggish backdrop for global growth have triggered a drastic change of view on the outlook for inflation. (bit.ly/110MVuZ)

The Telegraph

* Saudi oil minister says falling oil price is 'purely business'

Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali Naimi has finally broken his silence on falling oil prices declaring it's "purely business" and that recent declines are not a scheme engineered by the kingdom to either bankrupt Russia or shut down the U.S. shale industry. (bit.ly/14fj5od)

* G4S shares knocked by elaborate hoax regarding company's finances

Shares in G4S Plc were hit after the security services company was targeted by a hoax on the same day that it issued an encouraging trading update. A fraudulent statement was emailed to journalists suggesting that the FTSE 100 company had discovered errors in its accounts and that they would be restated. (bit.ly/1xzcJe4)

Sky News

* Buyout firm Carlyle eyes 500 mln pounds Serco firesale

Carlyle Group LP, the private equity firm, is among a pack of predators stalking a package of businesses being put up for sale by Serco Group Plc, the struggling outsourcing group. (bit.ly/1tHK0xK)

* Colluding traders called themselves 'A-Team'

Traders who colluded among themselves to fix foreign exchange markets used chat rooms to communicate and referred to themselves as the "A-team," an 18-month investigation has revealed. The investigation, carried out by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in the United States, found bank employees formed groups which shared information about client activity in breach of market rules. (bit.ly/11jdBI0)

The Independent

* Unpaid internships cost graduates '926 pounds a month'

Graduates are struggling to get on the career ladder because they cannot afford to work for free, research suggests. Almost a third of young people who have recently left university are working as unpaid interns in a bid to improve their job prospects - but many are losing out because the average placement requires them to stump up around 5,000 pound ($7,885). (ind.pn/1EBI6qJ)

* Spotify hits back at Taylor Swift: Streaming site has paid $2 bln royalties to artists

Responding to Taylor Swift's decision to pull her entire back catalogue from Spotify for "taking the word 'music' out of the music industry," the streaming service has made an impassioned defence of its business model revealing it has paid $2 billion to artists since it launched. (ind.pn/14fnU0Y) (1 US dollar = 0.6342 British pound) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)