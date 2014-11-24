PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov. 24

Nov. 24 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

AVIVA'S BID FOR FRIENDS LIFE THREATENS 2,000 JOBS

An estimated 2,000 insurance jobs are likely to be axed as Aviva PLC tries to placate scepticism about its bid for Friends Life. (thetim.es/1zPWx7W) RBS FACING £30M LAWSUIT OVER ITS ROLE IN LIBOR-RIGGING

Royal Bank of Scotland is facing its first UK lawsuit over its role in the Libor-rigging scandal as part of a 30 million pound(46.95 million US dollar) claim from a Manchester-based property developer. (thetim.es/1C2jNnZ)

The Guardian

BRITISH COMPANIES STRUGGLE TO FIND DOMESTIC WORKERS WITH RIGHT SKILLS - BCC

British Chambers of Commerce says that businesses continue to rely on migrant workers 'because they can't find enough suitable talent locally'. (bit.ly/1rfnywb)

FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY HOPES 1.5 BLN POUNDS IN FINES WILL CHANGE BEHAVIOUR

The City watchdog has hit financial firms with nearly 1.5 billion stg of penalties so far this year - more than three times the record level of fines it levied in 2013. (bit.ly/1xIZeJf)

The Telegraph

GAIL'S BAKERY BREAKS OFF FLOTATION TALKS

GAIL's Artisan Bakery, the London-based chain of upmarket cake and pastry shops, has put off plans for a stock market float until the New Year. (bit.ly/1tdKzAt)

KERRY FOODS FREEZES OUT FROZEN FOODS

Kerry Foods, the maker of ready-meals for supermarkets including Marks and Spencer, is looking to sell its frozen foods business as it gears towards the more profitable ingredients division. (bit.ly/1yJfQPe)

Sky News

TAXI APPS PRICE WAR SEES FARES SLASHED

A price war has broken out among taxi booking apps, forcing firms to slash fares in half in the run-up to Christmas. (bit.ly/1tpfhpq)

AVIVA AGREES 5 BILLION POUNDS DEAL TO BUY FRIENDS LIFE

Aviva PLC has agreed to buy Friends Life Group in a 5 billion stg-plus deal that will create a pensions provider with 16 million UK customers. (bit.ly/1ukflH3)

The Independent

SKY SHAREHOLDERS IN REVOLT OVER SECRETIVE AND 'EXCESSIVE' BONUSES

The pay-TV giant Sky has been hit by a revolt over pay as 55 per cent of independent shareholders failed to back the remuneration report. (ind.pn/1Fhr2GF)

HSBC TAX FEARS DEEPEN WITH FRENCH INQUIRY

HSBC's tax troubles have intensified after French magistrates formally placed its Swiss private banking arm under investigation amid allegations that it helped French citizens to dodge tax. (ind.pn/1y3f8x5) (1 US dollar = 0.6389 British pound) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)