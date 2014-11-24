PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov. 24

Nov. 24 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
AVIVA'S BID FOR FRIENDS LIFE THREATENS 2,000 JOBS
An estimated 2,000 insurance jobs are likely to be axed as Aviva
PLC tries to placate scepticism about its bid for
Friends Life. (thetim.es/1zPWx7W)
RBS FACING £30M LAWSUIT OVER ITS ROLE IN LIBOR-RIGGING
Royal Bank of Scotland is facing its first UK lawsuit
over its role in the Libor-rigging scandal as part of a 30
million pound(46.95 million US dollar) claim from a
Manchester-based property developer. (thetim.es/1C2jNnZ)
The Guardian
BRITISH COMPANIES STRUGGLE TO FIND DOMESTIC WORKERS WITH RIGHT
SKILLS - BCC
British Chambers of Commerce says that businesses continue to
rely on migrant workers 'because they can't find enough suitable
talent locally'. (bit.ly/1rfnywb)
FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY HOPES 1.5 BLN POUNDS IN FINES WILL
CHANGE BEHAVIOUR
The City watchdog has hit financial firms with nearly 1.5
billion stg of penalties so far this year - more than three
times the record level of fines it levied in 2013. (bit.ly/1xIZeJf)
The Telegraph
GAIL'S BAKERY BREAKS OFF FLOTATION TALKS
GAIL's Artisan Bakery, the London-based chain of upmarket cake
and pastry shops, has put off plans for a stock market float
until the New Year. (bit.ly/1tdKzAt)
KERRY FOODS FREEZES OUT FROZEN FOODS
Kerry Foods, the maker of ready-meals for supermarkets including
Marks and Spencer, is looking to sell its frozen foods business
as it gears towards the more profitable ingredients division. (bit.ly/1yJfQPe)
Sky News
TAXI APPS PRICE WAR SEES FARES SLASHED
A price war has broken out among taxi booking apps, forcing
firms to slash fares in half in the run-up to Christmas. (bit.ly/1tpfhpq)
AVIVA AGREES 5 BILLION POUNDS DEAL TO BUY FRIENDS LIFE
Aviva PLC has agreed to buy Friends Life Group
in a 5 billion stg-plus deal that will create a pensions
provider with 16 million UK customers. (bit.ly/1ukflH3)
The Independent
SKY SHAREHOLDERS IN REVOLT OVER SECRETIVE AND 'EXCESSIVE'
BONUSES
The pay-TV giant Sky has been hit by a revolt over pay as 55 per
cent of independent shareholders failed to back the remuneration
report. (ind.pn/1Fhr2GF)
HSBC TAX FEARS DEEPEN WITH FRENCH INQUIRY
HSBC's tax troubles have intensified after French
magistrates formally placed its Swiss private banking arm under
investigation amid allegations that it helped French citizens to
dodge tax. (ind.pn/1y3f8x5)
