PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov. 26

Nov. 26 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Vodafone gave Scotland Yard phone records of 1,700 News UK staff

Scotland Yard has obtained and examined the mobile phone records of more than 1,700 people working for News UK, the company which publishes The Times, in a major breach of privacy laws. (thetim.es/1zVgkTp)

US internet giant failed to pass on terror concerns about Lee Rigby killer

An incriminating message in which Michael Adebowale wrote of his desire to slaughter a British soldier was not passed on to authorities in time to prevent the murder of Lee Rigby, even though his internet service provider suspected him of terrorism links, MPs have been told. (thetim.es/1FoC25c)

The Guardian

BG pay deal 'excessive and inflammatory', says IoD

The Institute of Directors has launched a blistering attack on the 25 million pounds ($39.29 million) pay deal promised to the new boss of oil and gas group BG Group Plc, saying it damaged the reputation of corporate Britain and urged shareholders in the company to block the proposed package. (bit.ly/1vd3qyH)

Rising number of UK workers want to cut back hours, ONS says

Health managers, senior police officers and social workers are Britain's most "over-employed" employees, according to an official study. Senior officers in the protective services, which covers high-ranking police, firefighters and prison governors, also report they would like a cut in hours, according to figures on over- and under-employment from the Office for National Statistics. (bit.ly/1thuAkT)

The Telegraph

Bank of England will raise interest rates despite euro gloom, says Mark Carney

Despite several clouds over the UK economy, the Bank of England's team of interest rate setters is determined to deliver an interest rate hike as their next change in policy. (bit.ly/1vklurR) BT shareholders back 10 billion stg mobile takeover plans

BT Group Plc's biggest shareholders have thrown their weight behind plans for the company to pile headlong into the mobile market with a 10 billion pounds acquisition of either EE or O2. (bit.ly/1tsfsAe)

Sky News

Osborne To Unveil Bank Switching Overhaul

George Osborne is turning the screw on Britain's biggest banks by demanding an urgent overhaul of the seven-day current accounts switching regime. (bit.ly/1AQJhTH)

Mortgage Warning For People Aged Over 40

As mortgage lending continues to slow an industry body is warning that new rules mean people over 40 are being denied loans because of their age. (bit.ly/1FoEGb2)

The Independent

Topshop's Philip Green expects major price cuts in battle for Christmas sales

Topshop tycoon Sir Philip Green has predicted a high street discount war this Christmas as retailers attempt to win back shoppers after a mild autumn. (ind.pn/1trqNjV)

"Aggressive" credit card market to be investigated by City watchdog

The credit card industry was thrust back in the dock this morning after the Financial Conduct Authority announced details of its market study into the 150 billion pounds market. (ind.pn/1pkOYFl) ($1 = 0.6363 pounds) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)