PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 27

Nov 28 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Cameron in tough migrants crackdown
David Cameron will pledge a tough crackdown on welfare
payments to make Britain a less attractive destination today,
but will resist calls to fight the election on a pledge to cap
EU immigrants. (thetim.es/1z1rBkp)
Labour 'betrayed' over plan to stop Scottish MPs voting
Labour accused David Cameron and Nick Clegg of betrayal
yesterday over their new plan to stop Scottish MPs voting on
income tax changes that affect the rest of the United Kingdom.
(thetim.es/1xXvo3H)
The Guardian
Talks urged to avert investor revolt over BG Group's pay
deal
The oil and gas company BG Group PLC is coming under
sustained pressure over a 25 million pounds ($39.26 million) pay
deal for its new boss from investors who are warning that the
package may end up being blocked. One City investor speaking out
against the proposed pay award for Helge Lund called for fresh
talks to avert a rebellion. (bit.ly/15EQR7f)
Hamleys toystore eyes expansion into US market
London's famous Hamleys toystore is planning to open in the
US for the first time and is seeking stores in major cities and
airports. (bit.ly/1uOlOtW)
The Telegraph
East Coast Main Line competition concerns dismissed
The Government has promised a "transformed" railway service
on the East Coast Main Line after the key London-to-Scotland
route was effectively re-privatised on Thursday, through the
award of an eight-year contract to a joint business between
Stagecoach Group PLC and Virgin Trains. (bit.ly/1zB2fcZ)
Amazon: We are not trying to destroy Royal Mail
Amazon.com Inc has been accused of many things in
the last two years, including not paying its taxes, damaging the
high street, and mistreating staff. But now it is also fighting
claims that it is trying to destroy Royal Mail PLC.
However, Christopher North, the boss of Amazon in the UK, has
insisted the online US retailer has no intention of killing
Royal Mail with its own delivery business Amazon Logistics. (bit.ly/1y6vYNZ)
Sky News
Osborne and Banks at odds over no-fee account
The Government is embroiled in a tussle with some of the
UK's biggest banks over a plan to force them to establish a
fee-free current account that would be available to millions of
benefit claimants. (bit.ly/1CmrEwE)
Payday loan brokers face fresh FCA clampdown
Brokers who reap big profits by acting as lead generators
for payday lenders will be banned from removing money from
customer accounts under a fresh crackdown from the City
regulator. (bit.ly/1HJjTRT)
The Independent
Mulberry poaches Céline top designer Johnny Coca as creative
director
Mulberry Group PLC has finally ended its 18-month
search for a creative director as it pulled off a coup by
appointing French fashion house Céline's top accessories
designer. (ind.pn/1253DcL)
Candy Crush maker chairman quits
The saga of King Digital Entertainment PLC's life
as a listed company has taken another turn as the chairman of
the maker of smartphone "crack cocaine" Candy Crush stepped
down. Melvyn Morris, who also took leave of absence from the
board for "personal reasons" and did not say when he would
return, has been replaced by board member Gerhard Florin. (ind.pn/1xXz0Te)
($1 = 0.6367 pounds)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Peter Cooney)