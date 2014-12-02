PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 2

Dec 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

PPP sale could spell break-up for Balfour

Britain's biggest construction company could be broken up after receiving a 1 billion pound ($1.57 billion) offer for its public private partnerships investment division. Balfour Beatty Plc confirmed that John Laing Infrastructure Fund had tabled an offer. (thetim.es/1yy0e1Q)

EY wins right to offer legal services

Ernst & Young LLP has won the right to set up shop in Britain's legal services market after the "big four" auditor was granted a licence to operate. EY said it had recruited three legal partners and planned to recruit a further 30 people to build a law practice in England and Wales in the next six months. (thetim.es/1ybcQyg)

The Guardian

Bank of England investigating risk of 'carbon bubble'

The Bank of England is to conduct an enquiry into the risk of fossil fuel companies causing a major economic crash if future climate change rules render their coal, oil and gas assets worthless. The concept of a "carbon bubble" is being taken increasingly seriously by some major financial companies including Citi, HSBC and Moody's Corp, but the Bank's enquiry is the most significant endorsement yet from a regulator. (bit.ly/1rPdikl)

Northern Ireland corporation tax cut announcement expected on Wednesday

The chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, is expected in Wednesday's autumn statement to allow Stormont to cut the corporate tax rate to 12.5 percent in an attempt to compete with Dublin for inward investment. As Stormont politicians await word, a think tank has warned the move could cost the region 400 million pounds in public spending cuts. (bit.ly/1HT2BBN)

The Telegraph

Suspended Tesco executive to return as Dave Lewis overhauls team

Dave Lewis has put himself in charge of Tesco Plc struggling UK business after four of the executives suspended due to an accounting scandal left the company. Lewis, the chief executive of Tesco, has overhauled the senior management of Britain's biggest retailer in one of his first major strategic moves. (bit.ly/1yxQPHR)

Vodafone 'could beat competition concerns' to seal 80 bln pounds Liberty Global deal

Vodafone could overcome stringent German competition rules to complete an 80 billion pounds-plus takeover of Liberty Global, the cable group that owns Virgin Media, according to senior City legal sources. (bit.ly/1ybaWxA)

Sky News

UK's new warships will be built in Scotland

The UK's new warships will be built on the Clyde, it has been confirmed, after fears were raised over the possibility of the contract going abroad. Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said there should be "no confusion" over where the new generation of Type 26 frigates will be constructed. (bit.ly/1v7gZvX)

Watchdog to deliver fresh blow to Royal Mail

Regulators will say on Tuesday that they disagree with Royal Mail Plc's view of competition in the postal sector. Sky News said Ofcom made the conclusion following an assessment that Royal Mail's ability to meet its universal service obligation is not being impeded by competition in the end-to-end delivery market. (bit.ly/1yaXcDf)

The Independent

BG scraps new boss Helge Lund controversial remuneration package amid investor fury

Energy giant BG Group Plc has bowed to shareholder pressure and slashed a controversial "golden hello" planned for incoming boss Helge Lund. Lund, who will join BG in March, previously worked at Norway's Statoil, where he is credited with turning around its fortunes. (ind.pn/1zJCffF)

Starbucks completes 20 million pound tax payment as coffee chain seeks to put scandal behind

Starbucks Corp has made its final 5 million pounds payment to the taxman after it was exposed for paying virtually no corporate tax in the United Kingdom since its launch 16 years ago. The coffee chain said it wants to put the scandal behind it and will turn a profit in the UK within three years and start paying taxes regularly. (ind.pn/1tFr9np)

