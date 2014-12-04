PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 4

Dec 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BIG TOBACCO CHOKES ON OSBORNE'S LEVY PLANS

Big Tobacco faces paying millions of pounds more in taxes through the introduction of a U.S.-style levy designed to help pay for the impact of smoking, the British government has proposed. (thetim.es/1FPrmgk)

MULTINATIONAL 'GOOGLE TAX' PROVES OSBORNE'S AUTUMN STATEMENT TRUMP CARD

A new levy on tax-avoiding multinationals immediately dubbed the Google Tax was a surprise measure in a political Autumn Statement in which George Osborne called on voters to allow him "to finish the job" repairing the public finances. (thetim.es/1CF3ON2)

The Guardian

LADBROKES CHIEF TO STEP DOWN AFTER FIVE-YEAR TERM

Richard Glynn, the embattled chief executive of Ladbrokes , is to step down from the bookmaker after five years in charge. The move came as Ladbrokes tried to claim that Glynn had completed a five-year turnaround of the business. (bit.ly/1vN51vg)

NORTH SEA OIL COMPANIES TO BE HELPED WITH 450 MILLION POUNDS OF TAX BREAKS

The government has introduced 450 million pounds ($705.92 million) of tax breaks to help North Sea oil companies at a time of plunging prices, rising costs and steep output declines. George Osborne said he would cut a "supplementary charge" rate from 32 percent to 30 percent, extend other breaks from six to 10 years and provide a new allowance targeted on certain areas. (bit.ly/1rYfj8a)

The Telegraph

VODAFONE CHIEF DENIES BID FOR VIRGIN MEDIA OWNER LIBERTY GLOBAL

Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao has denied his plans for a colossal takeover of Liberty Global, the owner of Virgin Media, following mounting speculation that a move for the cable giant was in the works. (bit.ly/1CFkjbO)

SPACE APE, HAILED AS A RIVAL TO ANGRY BIRDS MAKER ROVIO, RAISES FURTHER 4.5 MILLION POUNDS

Space Ape Games raised 4.5 million pounds in follow-on funding from a consortium of investors including Northzone, an early backer in Spotify, the Facebook Inc investor Accel Partners, Initial Capital and Connect Ventures. (bit.ly/1ymsxS8)

Sky News

NPOWER BOSS: NEW BODY CAN HELP RESTORE TRUST

Paul Massara, the chief executive of npower, is calling for an independent body to scrutinise decisions by regulators and other stakeholders amid a period of rapid industry change. He said the move to create an organisation separate from Ofgem could be an important step towards rebuilding trust in the sector. (bit.ly/1FPyglx)

EX-DIAGEO BOSS WALSH IN FRAME FOR F1 CHAIR

Paul Walsh, the former chief executive of drinks giant Diageo Plc, has been approached about becoming the next chairman of Formula One (F1) motor racing. Walsh has been holding discussions about taking the role, with a board meeting of F1's owner understood to be scheduled for early next week. (bit.ly/1CFHoeC)

($1 = 0.6375 pounds) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)