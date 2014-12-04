PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 4

Dec 4 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
BIG TOBACCO CHOKES ON OSBORNE'S LEVY PLANS
Big Tobacco faces paying millions of pounds more in taxes
through the introduction of a U.S.-style levy designed to help
pay for the impact of smoking, the British government has
proposed. (thetim.es/1FPrmgk)
MULTINATIONAL 'GOOGLE TAX' PROVES OSBORNE'S AUTUMN STATEMENT
TRUMP CARD
A new levy on tax-avoiding multinationals immediately dubbed
the Google Tax was a surprise measure in a political Autumn
Statement in which George Osborne called on voters to allow him
"to finish the job" repairing the public finances. (thetim.es/1CF3ON2)
The Guardian
LADBROKES CHIEF TO STEP DOWN AFTER FIVE-YEAR TERM
Richard Glynn, the embattled chief executive of Ladbrokes
, is to step down from the bookmaker after five years in
charge. The move came as Ladbrokes tried to claim that Glynn had
completed a five-year turnaround of the business. (bit.ly/1vN51vg)
NORTH SEA OIL COMPANIES TO BE HELPED WITH 450 MILLION
POUNDS OF TAX BREAKS
The government has introduced 450 million pounds ($705.92
million) of tax breaks to help North Sea oil companies at a time
of plunging prices, rising costs and steep output declines.
George Osborne said he would cut a "supplementary charge" rate
from 32 percent to 30 percent, extend other breaks from six to
10 years and provide a new allowance targeted on certain areas.
(bit.ly/1rYfj8a)
The Telegraph
VODAFONE CHIEF DENIES BID FOR VIRGIN MEDIA OWNER LIBERTY
GLOBAL
Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao has denied
his plans for a colossal takeover of Liberty Global,
the owner of Virgin Media, following mounting speculation that a
move for the cable giant was in the works. (bit.ly/1CFkjbO)
SPACE APE, HAILED AS A RIVAL TO ANGRY BIRDS MAKER ROVIO,
RAISES FURTHER 4.5 MILLION POUNDS
Space Ape Games raised 4.5 million pounds in follow-on
funding from a consortium of investors including Northzone, an
early backer in Spotify, the Facebook Inc investor Accel
Partners, Initial Capital and Connect Ventures. (bit.ly/1ymsxS8)
Sky News
NPOWER BOSS: NEW BODY CAN HELP RESTORE TRUST
Paul Massara, the chief executive of npower, is calling for
an independent body to scrutinise decisions by regulators and
other stakeholders amid a period of rapid industry change. He
said the move to create an organisation separate from Ofgem
could be an important step towards rebuilding trust in the
sector. (bit.ly/1FPyglx)
EX-DIAGEO BOSS WALSH IN FRAME FOR F1 CHAIR
Paul Walsh, the former chief executive of drinks giant
Diageo Plc, has been approached about becoming the next
chairman of Formula One (F1) motor racing. Walsh has been
holding discussions about taking the role, with a board meeting
of F1's owner understood to be scheduled for early next week. (bit.ly/1CFHoeC)
($1 = 0.6375 pounds)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)