PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 8

The Times
'NO' MAY NOT BE FINAL WORD AS JLIF TAKES ISSUE WITH BALFOUR
Balfour Beatty Plc's year worsened last night after
it emerged that the findings of an internal investigation will
not be known until the new year and that a rebuffed bidder for a
large chunk of the group was not taking "no" for an answer. (thetim.es/1wk3RLd)
"TREASURY OFFICIAL" SHARON WHITE IN FRAME TO RUN OFCOM
Sharon White, the first woman to be appointed to the role of
second permanent secretary at the Treasury last year, has been
recommended to replace Ed Richards, the outgoing Ofcom chief
executive. (thetim.es/1yYHSYa)
The Guardian
CITY'S STATUS AS STOLEN-MONEY HAVEN A STAIN ON UK, SAYS
EX-REGULATOR MP
The city of London's status as a favourite place for the
world's dishonest officials to hide stolen money will remain a
stain on the UK's reputation, despite a long-awaited government
anti-corruption plan, according to a former regulator who is now
an MP. (bit.ly/1zeqmAe)
MARKS AND SPENCER CUSTOMERS HIT BY DELAYS TO ONLINE SHOPPING
ORDERS
Marks and Spencer Group Plc's new delivery centre is
part of a 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) programme to improve
ageing IT and distribution systems in order to ensure it has the
right items in stores and is able to handle increasing demand
for home deliveries. (bit.ly/1ys91ov)
The Telegraph
PREMIER FOODS BACKTRACKS ON SUPPLIER DEMANDS BUT REFUSES TO
APOLOGISE
Premier Foods will still seek financial
contributions from suppliers despite backtracking on its
controversial "pay to stay" scheme after fierce criticism from
politicians. Gavin Darby, chief executive of Premier, said the
company will drop its request for investment from suppliers but
will instead seek a discount on the prices it pays for goods. (bit.ly/1ys4YIX)
SOUTH AFRICAN BILLIONAIRE PLANS TO LAUNCH MAJOR NEW FASHION
RETAILER IN THE UK
The South African billionaire Christo Wiese is planning an
assault on the UK retail market and has built a collection of
heavyweight figures from the industry to lead his plans. A new
company called Pepkor UK Retail Limited, named after Wiese's
holding group, has been registered at Companies House. (bit.ly/1wPC0lF)
Sky News
WONGA BRACES FOR FCA CAP WITH LOWER-COST LOAN
Britain's biggest payday lender has begun secret trials of
lower-cost loans just weeks before a deadline set by the City
regulator to comply with a new crackdown on the industry. Wonga
has in the last fortnight started offering finance to a number
of randomly selected customers who are offered substantially
better terms than other borrowers. (bit.ly/1s2sBpH)
NIGEL WICKS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BANK BODY
Nigel Wicks is to step down as chairman of the British
Bankers' Association (BBA) following a three-year term in which
it surrendered oversight of interbank borrowing rates following
the Libor rate-rigging scandal. (bit.ly/1wPCXug)
