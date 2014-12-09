PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 9

Dec 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

FORMER ASDA BOSS HELPS SET UP DISCOUNT FASHION CHAIN

A former Asda boss has joined forces with a group of retail veterans to launch a discount fashion chain. The children's and ladieswear group, named Project 50, plans to open 50 stores with 20 million pounds ($31.31 million) of funding from Christo Wiese, the South African billionaire. (thetim.es/1wUv1YS)

STAFF QUIT FOR A FEW PENCE MORE, SAYS JEWELLERY BOSS

The UK boss of Pandora has lamented a lack of loyalty among British shopworkers by complaining that sales staff at his jewellery stores are willing to ditch their employer for just a few extra pence per hour. (thetim.es/1D0MfHi)

The Guardian

AMAZON WORKERS AT GERMAN WAREHOUSE GO ON STRIKE

Workers at an Amazon.com's warehouse in Germany have gone on strike in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. The trade union Verdi said it had called the strike at a distribution centre in Bad Hersfeld because Amazon had increased order volume and pressure on workers in the runup to Christmas. (bit.ly/1s4zk2w)

UK BANKING SYSTEM MAY DOUBLE IN SIZE BY 2050, SAYS BANK OF ENGLAND

Britain's exposure to its banks, already the largest in the G20 group of leading nations, is set to double in the next 35 years. The size of the UK banking system might roughly double from its current size to over 950 percent of GDP by 2050, the Bank of England said.(bit.ly/1wUxlz2)

The Telegraph

PWC DENIES "MASS MARKETING" TAX AVOIDANCE SCHEMES

PwC has denied "mass marketing" tax avoidance schemes to companies after being accused of helping firms avoid bills to the Treasury on an "industrial" scale. Kevin Nicholson, the accountant's head of tax for the UK, told MPs that the measures used by multinationals to manage taxes had been approved by Parliament. (bit.ly/1D0HHAQ)

THREE DIRECTORS TO LEAVE FCA

Three top officials Clive Adamson, Zitah McMillan and Victoria Raffe will leave the Financial Conduct Authority as part of a restructuring the watchdog said would create a "sharper focus", ahead of a report expected to criticise certain individuals at the regulator. (bit.ly/1z0zxTG)

Sky News

RBS DESERTS DUBAI OVER 6.7 BLN POUNDS REFINANCING PLAN

Royal Bank of Scotland is resisting plans for a restructuring of one of Dubai's largest conglomerates, underlining the UK lender's rapid retrenchment from an ill-fated global expansion. It raised concerns at a meeting of Dubai World's creditors in London last week, indicating that it is unhappy with a plan to extend a 6.7 billion pounds loan due for repayment in 2018 by a further four years. (bit.ly/160djI2)

GOCOMPARE FOUNDER NETS 44 MLN POUNDS IN ESURE DEAL

Hayley Parsons will step down as chief executive of the price comparison site as a result of the 95 million pounds deal with Esure Group Plc to buy the half of GoCompare.com Holdings Ltd it does not already own. The sale values the entrepreneur's remaining 23 percent stake in the business at almost 44 million pounds. (bit.ly/1D0S9rY)

The Independent

PLAYSTATION NETWORK DOWN: 'LIZARD SQUAD' CLAIM RESPONSIBILITY FOR HACK AND SAY MORE TO COME

The PlayStation Network was taken down by hackers this morning, the second large hack to hit Sony Corp in recent weeks and another attack by a group that has promised to keep assaulting games networks until Christmas. Lizard Squad, which was also involved in a hack of Xbox Live last week, claimed responsibility for the attack. (ind.pn/1se4grD)

UK FIRMS VIE FOR SHARE OF 170 BLN POUNDS IN ALGERIA DEALS

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Plc and oil services group Petrofac Ltd are among a raft of British companies poised to sign contracts worth up to 2 billion pounds with Algeria this week as the countries look to cement trade links and fight terrorism. (ind.pn/12Glo2r)

