PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 16

The Times
BT IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS TO BUY EE FOR 12.5 BLN STG
The British mobile phone sector is set for its biggest shake-up
since the turn of the century after BT Group Plc entered
exclusive negotiations to acquire EE for 12.5 billion pounds. (thetim.es/1suKoAv)
The Guardian
UK FACTORY ORDERS CLIMB TO FOUR-MONTH HIGH, SAYS CBI
Britain's manufacturers have had a decent end to the year, but a
tough global economy is making life difficult for UK exporters,
the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said. (bit.ly/1Af4WSi)
ALISTAIR DARLING'S 5 AM PLEA TO PM IGNORED AFTER SCOTTISH NO
VOTE
David Cameron ignored a 5 am plea from Alistair Darling in the
immediate aftermath of the Scottish referendum to avoid throwing
the Scottish National party a lifeline by announcing plans to
restrict the voting rights of Scottish MPs. (bit.ly/1sxedpX)
The Telegraph
BGC BUYS BRITISH BROKER RP MARTIN
BGC Partners plans to take over rival brokerage RP
Martin's British assets before buying out its European offices
next year for an undisclosed sum. (bit.ly/1wbvnsR)
FINANCIAL FUND MANAGER WHO DODGED THOUSANDS IN TRAIN FARES
BANNED FROM FINANCIAL INDUSTRY
The former BlackRock Inc fund manager who exploited a
loophole to dodge thousands of pounds in train fares has been
banned from working in financial services. The Financial Conduct
Authority said Jonathan Burrows had been barred "from performing
any function in relation to any regulated activities for not
being fit and proper". (bit.ly/1GJHluN)
Sky News
EX-JJB SPORTS CEO JAILED OVER 1 MLN STG FRAUD
The former boss of JJB Sports Plc has been jailed for
four years, after pocketing about 1 million pounds in what was
described as a "very greedy fraud". A court heard that Chris
Ronnie owed more than 10 million pounds to an Icelandic bank
when he diverted funds from suppliers going to the sportswear
firm. (bit.ly/12YRTcE)
The Independent
ITV AND SATELLITE RIVALS BUTT HEADS OVER PAY-TV FEES FOR FREE
CHANNELS
A war of words broke out between ITV and its cable and
satellite rivals over the X Factor broadcaster's demand that it
receive fees from pay-TV platforms for airing its free channels.
(ind.pn/1yTTdGv)
