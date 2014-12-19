PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 19

Dec 19 The following are the top stories in the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times JOHN LAING BUILDS HEAD OF STEAM TO BE FIRST BIG 2015 LONDON FLOAT

John Laing is on the verge of being brought back to the stock market seven years after it was taken private. The infrastructure investor and construction project management firm is likely to be one of the first big London floats of 2015. John Laing's owner, Henderson, the international investment house and private equity firm, has hired HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc to marshal an initial public offering. (thetim.es/1sEGLrV)

The Guardian FRANCE FINES 13 CONSUMER GOODS FIRMS 951 MLN EUROS FOR PRICE-FIXING

Some of the world's biggest consumer products companies, including Unilever , Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble and Gillette, have been fined a combined 951 million euros ($1.17 billion) by the French competition watchdog for price fixing in supermarkets. (bit.ly/1w3W4ug)

ROYAL MAIL SELL-OFF UNDERVALUED FIRM BY 180 MLN STG, REPORT FINDS The government could have made 180 million pounds ($281.97 million) more from the 2 billion pounds sale of Royal Mail Plc last year but this would have involved "considerable risk," a report commissioned by business secretary Vince Cable concluded. (bit.ly/1w1Rlt2)

The Telegraph UK GOVERNMENT RECOVERS 1.36 BLN STG OF MONEY USED TO BAIL OUT SAVERS IN ICELANDIC BANK

The government has now recovered 85 percent of the money it spent bailing out hundreds of thousands of British consumers who risked seeing their savings wiped out when Icesave collapsed. The Treasury announced on Thursday that it had recovered another 1.36 billion pounds from the estate of Landsbanki, which went bust in 2008. (bit.ly/16wSnbR)

Sky News MOBILE NETWORKS AGREE DEAL TO BOOST UK COVERAGE A 5 billion pound project to guarantee mobile phone voice and text coverage to 90 percent of the UK geographical area by 2017 will go ahead. The deal means the four mobile networks - EE, O2, Three and Vodafone Group Plc - have all agreed to tackle poor coverage in so-called partial "not spots." (bit.ly/1w3LyDk)

The Independent

NORTH SEA JOBS TO BE AXED AS OIL PRICE DIVES

Aberdeen could suffer devastating employment cuts say analysts, after warnings that the North Sea oil industry is "close to collapse" because of the dramatic fall in oil prices. (ind.pn/1x3k7k9)

AER LINGUS REJECTS TAKEOVER BID FROM BRITISH AIRWAYS OWNER IAG

Irish airline Aer Lingus Group Plc has rejected a takeover bid by the International Consolidated Airlines Group , the parent company of British Airways. (ind.pn/1wQqWCm)

($1 = 0.8140 euros) ($1 = 0.6384 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)