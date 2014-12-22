PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 22

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Energy companies given 1 bln pounds to keep the lights on
(thetim.es/1zSBUtF)
Nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) of subsidies that
will add 11.40 pounds a year to household bills have been given
to energy companies to help to keep the lights on. Power
stations that won new money under the "capacity market" scheme
in a three-day auction this week were announced by the
government yesterday.
AstraZeneca chief crosses fingers and plays down $45 bln vow
(thetim.es/1AvDlOI)
Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive of AstraZeneca has
said that the company will be "lucky" to hit a $45 billion sales
forecast that was central to the drug company's defence against
a hostile takeover by Pfizer. He urged investors not to
become fixated on the target, arguing that profit and product
mix were more important.
The Guardian
Saudi, UAE oil ministers defend OPEC on falling oil prices
(bit.ly/1Co7YF0)
The oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates have defended OPEC's decision not to cut production
despite a glut, and blamed speculators and producers outside the
cartel for the slump in prices.
Rochester by-election row could affect Cameron succession
(bit.ly/13pMJ9j)
Theresa May, the home secretary, has been warned by cabinet
colleagues to act as a "team player" or risk damaging her
chances of succeeding David Cameron as leader of the
Conservative party.
The Telegraph
FCA asks banks to take forex rigging fines out of bonuses
(bit.ly/1za1HJv)
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has told the banks at
the centre of the foreign exchange rigging scandal that their
huge fines should be funded out of this year's round of bonuses.
Tesco suppliers dragged into SFO investigation
(bit.ly/1wcveA9)
Leading UK suppliers to Tesco, including Diageo
and Unilever, expect to be interviewed by the
Serious Fraud Office as part of its investigations into
accounting practices at the troubled supermarket giant.
Sky News
ITE Exhibits Move From Sanctions-Hit Russia
(bit.ly/1JDSTE4)
ITE Group, a London-listed exhibitions firm, will
this week announce a 20 mln pound takeover of Breakbulk - a
shipping and logistics intelligence provider, that will reduce
its reliance on Russia amid the country's currency crisis and
the ongoing impact of international sanctions.
Ambulances May Take Twice As Long, Memo Says
(bit.ly/1wTz1Y9)
Some patients who need an ambulance may soon have to wait
longer for it to arrive even if they are classed as a serious
case, under new proposals seen by Sky News.
($1 = 0.6402 pounds)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)