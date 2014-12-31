PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 1

Jan 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times BP INVESTIGATES ITSELF OVER RIGGING CURRENCY EXCHANGES

An internal investigation has begun at BP Plc into whether the oil company's in-house currency traders have been involved in a foreign exchange-rigging scandal. (thetim.es/14ddNdf) GOLDMAN SACHS' BRITISH BANKERS ARE IN THE MONEY More than 120 London-based bankers working for Goldman Sachs Group Inc shared payouts worth more than 350 million pounds ($545.51 million), making the Wall Street investment bank's most senior staff by far the best-paid in Britain, according to newly disclosed figures. (thetim.es/1y7UFtL)

BIDDERS UP THE ANTE IN SONGBIRD CANARY WHARF PLAY

The Qatari-Canadian consortium seeking to wrestle control of Canary Wharf has urged investors to accept a 2.6 billion pound takeover bid, declaring that the property estate's tangled structure needs tidying up. (thetim.es/1Hh8qaT)

The Guardian

TESCO HEAD OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE TO STEP DOWN

The head of Tesco Plc's remuneration committee is to step down from the role in the latest overhaul of the supermarket's board of directors. Stuart Chambers, the former chief executive of glassmaker Pilkington who has sat on Tesco's board since 2010, will be succeeded as chair of the committee by non-executive Deanna Oppenheimer on 1 January but will remain on the board. (bit.ly/1Hh4OWr)

The Telegraph

BAE INCREASES APPRENTICE INTAKE TO NEW RECORD

BAE Systems Plc will be taking on a record 710 apprentices in 2015 as the company looks to expand its training programmes to help meet its growing workload. (bit.ly/13TMzYo)

Sky News

EBOLA NURSE TO BE GIVEN EXPERIMENTAL DRUG

Scottish nurse Pauline Cafferkey is to be given a new anti-viral drug to help her fight Ebola - and the next few days will be "critical" for her, doctors say. The 39-year-old, the first person to be diagnosed with Ebola in the UK, has also received convalescent plasma from donors who survived the disease. It contains antibodies that doctors hope will help her fight the virus, which she contracted while treating Ebola patients in West Africa. (bit.ly/1I0G438)

THOUSANDS OF CITY LINK WORKERS LOSE THEIR JOBS The administrators of courier firm City Link have announced 2,356 job losses after a bid to buy the company failed. Many of the firm's workers found out about its collapse on Christmas Day and had been warned to expect "substantial redundancies". Administrators at EY said 371 people have been retained to deal with remaining parcels and to assist in realising the company's assets and winding down its operations. (bit.ly/1xA64Qn)

