PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 1

Jan 1 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
BP INVESTIGATES ITSELF OVER RIGGING CURRENCY EXCHANGES
An internal investigation has begun at BP Plc into
whether the oil company's in-house currency traders have been
involved in a foreign exchange-rigging scandal. (thetim.es/14ddNdf)
GOLDMAN SACHS' BRITISH BANKERS ARE IN THE MONEY
More than 120 London-based bankers working for Goldman Sachs
Group Inc shared payouts worth more than 350 million
pounds ($545.51 million), making the Wall Street investment
bank's most senior staff by far the best-paid in Britain,
according to newly disclosed figures. (thetim.es/1y7UFtL)
BIDDERS UP THE ANTE IN SONGBIRD CANARY WHARF PLAY
The Qatari-Canadian consortium seeking to wrestle control of
Canary Wharf has urged investors to accept a 2.6 billion pound
takeover bid, declaring that the property estate's tangled
structure needs tidying up. (thetim.es/1Hh8qaT)
The Guardian
TESCO HEAD OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE TO STEP DOWN
The head of Tesco Plc's remuneration committee is to
step down from the role in the latest overhaul of the
supermarket's board of directors. Stuart Chambers, the former
chief executive of glassmaker Pilkington who has sat on Tesco's
board since 2010, will be succeeded as chair of the committee by
non-executive Deanna Oppenheimer on 1 January but will remain
on the board. (bit.ly/1Hh4OWr)
The Telegraph
BAE INCREASES APPRENTICE INTAKE TO NEW RECORD
BAE Systems Plc will be taking on a record 710
apprentices in 2015 as the company looks to expand its training
programmes to help meet its growing workload. (bit.ly/13TMzYo)
Sky News
EBOLA NURSE TO BE GIVEN EXPERIMENTAL DRUG
Scottish nurse Pauline Cafferkey is to be given a new anti-viral
drug to help her fight Ebola - and the next few days will be
"critical" for her, doctors say. The 39-year-old, the first
person to be diagnosed with Ebola in the UK, has also received
convalescent plasma from donors who survived the disease. It
contains antibodies that doctors hope will help her fight the
virus, which she contracted while treating Ebola patients in
West Africa. (bit.ly/1I0G438)
THOUSANDS OF CITY LINK WORKERS LOSE THEIR JOBS
The administrators of courier firm City Link have announced
2,356 job losses after a bid to buy the company failed. Many of
the firm's workers found out about its collapse on Christmas Day
and had been warned to expect "substantial redundancies".
Administrators at EY said 371 people have been retained to deal
with remaining parcels and to assist in realising the company's
assets and winding down its operations. (bit.ly/1xA64Qn)
($1 = 0.6416 pounds)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)