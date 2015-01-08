PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 8

Jan 8 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Prices paid by consumers in the eurozone are falling for the
first time in more than five years, according to new figures
published yesterday that heaped more pressure on the European
Central Bank to embark on the controversial stimulus of
full-blown quantitative easing. (thetim.es/1BNaoN0)
It was celebrated for being the deal that created the
world's first hip-hop billionaire, but the $3.2 billion sale of
the Beats headphone range to Apple has sounded a sour
note for one of its architects, who claims that he was duped out
of millions of dollars. (thetim.es/1xSZh4m)
The Guardian
J Sainsbury Plc has suffered its worst Christmas in
a decade with sales sliding by 1.7 percent - although the
decline was smaller than the company had expected. (bit.ly/1s6K3cl)
British consumers bought more new cars in 2014 than in any
year in the last decade as cheap finance deals and a growing
economy fuelled confidence. (bit.ly/1zVbjIE)
The Telegraph
Tesco Plc is to sell its online movie streaming
service Blinkbox to TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc for 5
million pounds ($7.55 million), and is expected to reveal its
new UK chief executive on Thursday. (bit.ly/1tLrhCS)
Trainline.com, the train ticket retailer, is readying plans
to become the first main market listing of 2015 when it unveils
a float worth more than 500 million pounds on Thursday. (bit.ly/1tPwcIM)
Sky News
The new chief executive of Tesco will on Thursday
set out a blueprint to revive its fortunes through a string of
measures including the appointment of a new boss of its UK
operations. (bit.ly/1AHdiV6)
The owner of the audit profession's bible, Accountancy Age,
has reached agreement on a financial restructuring that will
slash its debts after almost a year of talks. (bit.ly/1tPjGc6)
The Independent
Eurozone inflation has turned negative for the first time
since 2009 as Brent crude oil briefly slipped below the
$50-a-barrel mark. (ind.pn/1ByT3ci)
Troubled pensions provider Partnership Assurance is
considering dipping into the debt markets after a torrid 2014
wiped about 650 million pounds from its value. (ind.pn/1AttBU3)
($1 = 0.6620 pounds)
