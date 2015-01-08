PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 8

Jan 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Prices paid by consumers in the eurozone are falling for the first time in more than five years, according to new figures published yesterday that heaped more pressure on the European Central Bank to embark on the controversial stimulus of full-blown quantitative easing. (thetim.es/1BNaoN0)

It was celebrated for being the deal that created the world's first hip-hop billionaire, but the $3.2 billion sale of the Beats headphone range to Apple has sounded a sour note for one of its architects, who claims that he was duped out of millions of dollars. (thetim.es/1xSZh4m)

The Guardian

J Sainsbury Plc has suffered its worst Christmas in a decade with sales sliding by 1.7 percent - although the decline was smaller than the company had expected. (bit.ly/1s6K3cl)

British consumers bought more new cars in 2014 than in any year in the last decade as cheap finance deals and a growing economy fuelled confidence. (bit.ly/1zVbjIE)

The Telegraph

Tesco Plc is to sell its online movie streaming service Blinkbox to TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc for 5 million pounds ($7.55 million), and is expected to reveal its new UK chief executive on Thursday. (bit.ly/1tLrhCS)

Trainline.com, the train ticket retailer, is readying plans to become the first main market listing of 2015 when it unveils a float worth more than 500 million pounds on Thursday. (bit.ly/1tPwcIM)

Sky News

The new chief executive of Tesco will on Thursday set out a blueprint to revive its fortunes through a string of measures including the appointment of a new boss of its UK operations. (bit.ly/1AHdiV6)

The owner of the audit profession's bible, Accountancy Age, has reached agreement on a financial restructuring that will slash its debts after almost a year of talks. (bit.ly/1tPjGc6)

The Independent

Eurozone inflation has turned negative for the first time since 2009 as Brent crude oil briefly slipped below the $50-a-barrel mark. (ind.pn/1ByT3ci)

Eurozone inflation has turned negative for the first time since 2009 as Brent crude oil briefly slipped below the $50-a-barrel mark. (ind.pn/1ByT3ci)

Troubled pensions provider Partnership Assurance is considering dipping into the debt markets after a torrid 2014 wiped about 650 million pounds from its value. (ind.pn/1AttBU3)