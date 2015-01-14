PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 14

Jan 14 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Dalton Philips, the outgoing boss of WM Morrison
owned up to strategic errors in his failed efforts to turn
around the supermarket chain's fortunes after being sacked
yesterday. (thetim.es/1xm8XR9)
E.ON has become the first of Britain's Big Six
energy firms to cut its household bills following pressure from
the chancellor, as the price of oil continues to plummet. (thetim.es/1CgYg74)
The Guardian
UK inflation unexpectedly halved in December to the lowest
level on record as the sharp drop in global oil prices fed
through to petrol pumps and the supermarket price war cut
consumers shopping bills. (bit.ly/1svUXIR)
The World Bank has warned of the risk of the eurozone
sliding into permanent stagnation and urged the European Central
Bank to embark on a money-creation programme to boost growth. (bit.ly/1IIhHHW)
The Telegraph
The UK economy is in danger of falling into deflation, the
Bank of England's Governor warned as data showed that
inflation had fallen to a 14-year low. (bit.ly/1AYoldT)
The Bank of England has been accused of inconsistency for
allowing banks to hide their reliance on financial life support
if they run into trouble. Fitch Ratings said the Bank's decision
to waive rules forcing struggling banks to disclose how they are
being propped up by emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) could
disadvantage investors and see them withdraw funds from banks.(bit.ly/1u35ffe)
Sky News
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) measured consumer
price inflation (CPI) at 0.5 percent in December - its joint
lowest level on record - slowing from a rate of 1 percent in the
previous month. (bit.ly/1wWUD2q)
Shantex, a Chinese manufacturer and exporter of textile
accessories, is among a pack of potential bidders for Phase
Eight, which has been put up for sale by its private equity
backers. (bit.ly/1z75dtF)
The Independent
J Sainsbury Plc's has announced it will cut 500
jobs - in a move that comes as part of the latest round of
money-saving measures in the supermarket industry. (ind.pn/1Ce14lp)
Bakery chain Greggs Plc has beaten profit forecasts
for the second time in a month following "very strong" Christmas
sales - sending shares up more than 8 percent to a record high.
(ind.pn/14vA2uj)
($1 = 0.6592 pounds)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)