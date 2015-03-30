PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

UK TREASURY TAKES AIM AT 'SLOPPY' ONS DATA

The Treasury has criticised the British government's own statisticians for a catalogue of sloppiness, including mistakes and slow responses with data. (thetim.es/19jTHjy)

ALLIANCE TRUST COMES UNDER FIRE CLOSER TO HOME

Alliance Trust, the investment trust under attack by an American hedge fund, has come under fire on a second front. Tim Ingram, a former non-executive director who claims that he was eased out of the embattled investment trust, has written to shareholders, 60,000 of whom are private investors, arguing that Alliance had lagged the average return in its sector over five years. (thetim.es/19jUYXI)

The Guardian

EU REFERENDUM WILL PLAY HAVOC WITH BUSINESS, ED MILIBAND WARNS

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband will attempt to win over a reluctant business community on Monday by warning that an EU referendum proposed by David Cameron would trigger a bitter two-year campaign in which a re-elected Tory party would tear itself apart over whether the UK should remain in Europe. (bit.ly/1BICN5I)

PAY FREEZES AND CUTS CONTRADICT CLAIMS BY GEORGE OSBORNE

More than 40 percent of Britain's recession-scarred workers expect to receive a pay freeze or a cut to their wages this year despite Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne's claim to have restored living standards, ensuring they would "grow strongly every year for the rest of the decade". (bit.ly/1HebaFe)

The Telegraph

NATIONWIDE DEFIES BANKS' BRANCH CLOSURES WITH MAJOR CASH INJECTION

Britain's biggest building society is planning a major investment in its branches, despite its banking rivals close hundreds of high-street locations. Nationwide plans to spend around 300 million pounds ($446.88 million) on its branch network over the next five years, it is understood, in a ringing endorsement of its bricks and mortar operation. (bit.ly/1G6t3av)

NETWORK RAIL TO BE BROKEN UP OR SOLD OFF UNDER RESTRUCTURING

The Government is thought to be exploring restructuring options over the future of Network Rail, fuelling speculation that the state-owned company could be broken up or sold. (bit.ly/1HeaTSZ)

Sky News

MILIBAND'S NHS PLEDGE AT CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

Labour leader Ed Miliband has launched his party's General Election campaign with a promise to safeguard the future of the National Health Service. (bit.ly/1D9H5rb)

GULF KEYSTONE INVESTORS PUSH TO REMOVE MURRAY

Investors in a controversial London-listed oil company are demanding that it begins hunting a successor to its chairman in return for backing a 30 million pounds fundraising. (bit.ly/1BBDaOt)

The Independent

SPORTS DIRECT: TRIBUNAL THREAT OVER 'DODGY' USC REDUNDANCIES

Sports Direct ignored repeated attempts by administrators to consult with staff who lost their jobs in the "dodgy" collapse of its fashion brand USC, and could potentially face employment tribunals for not giving workers enough notice. (ind.pn/1OCaZc8)

GOOGLE FACED WITH PRIVACY LAWSUITS FOR SNOOPING ON APPLE USERS WITHOUT CONSENT

Google Inc could face a wave of privacy lawsuits in the UK after three people won the right to sue the search giant for snooping on their web browsing. (ind.pn/1En0lTI)

