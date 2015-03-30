PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31

March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

MEDIEVAL MPS ABUSE POWERS, SAYS MOULTON

Jon Moulton, founder of Better Capital, the private equity vehicle that owned City Link, has rebuffed MPs who criticised him over the collapse of the courier group and accused them of abusing their "medieval powers" and failing to give him a fair hearing. (thetim.es/1OS0CB6)

B&Q shuts stores as Britain gives up DIY

The parent company of B&Q will reveal plans on Tuesday to shut dozens of DIY stores in response to a long-term decline in the number of Britons willing to spend their weekends immersed in doing things themselves. Kingfisher PLC is to announce that between 40 and 60 DIY stores will close out of a total B&Q estate of 360 outlets. The cutbacks will jeopardise up to 1,000 jobs, including that of Kevin O'Byrne, the chain's boss, who is expected to leave. (thetim.es/1CqIuaV)

The Guardian

MORTGAGE DEMAND SURGES AS OPTIMISM ABOUT UK ECONOMY REACHES 13-YEAR HIGH

Britons enter the five-week election campaign more upbeat about the economy than at any time in almost 13 years, according to the latest snapshot of confidence from the polling organisation Gfk. Against a backdrop of falling inflation and a boost to spending power from plunging energy prices, Gfk said all five of its measures of consumer confidence had picked up in the past month. (bit.ly/1Dh9Hz5)

TESCO TO REDUCE NUMBER OF CHARGES IMPOSED ON SUPPLIERS

Tesco PLC is radically restructuring the way it works with suppliers, cutting the number of ways in which it charges them from 24 to just three. The plan was outlined by Dave Lewis, the chief executive, as the groceries watchdog investigates Tesco over its dealings with manufacturers and distributors in the wake of a 263-million pound ($389.21 million) accounting scandal linked to misstatement of income from such suppliers. (bit.ly/1F9X3AX)

The Telegraph

RBS EXECUTIVE TO LEAVE AFTER COMPLAINING HE WAS 'BORED' AT WORK

Rory Cullinan, chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland's investment bank, is leaving just weeks after messages he sent to his daughter were revealed, showing he was "bored" at work. (bit.ly/1BJKvfY)

SFO FINED FOR BAE CORRUPTION CASE SECURITY BLUNDER

Britain's Serious Fraud Office has been hit with a 180,000-pound fine for an "astounding" security blunder that saw it send thousands of confidential papers to the wrong witness in its investigation of allegedly corrupt arms deals between BAE Systems and Saudi Arabia. (bit.ly/1acgSgO)

Sky News

PENSION DATA SALES CLAIMS TRIGGER INQUIRY

An investigation has been launched by the Information Commissioner's Office into claims that details of millions of people's pensions are being sold to cold-calling firms and fraudsters. (bit.ly/1G7Q9gV)

LABOUR BUSINESS LAUNCH OVERSHADOWED BY ROW

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband's business manifesto launch has been overshadowed by a row over Labour's use of business leaders' quotes in an advertisement for the party's stance on the EU. (bit.ly/1DhclVe)

The Independent

B&Q PARENT KINGFISHER PULLS OUT OF MR BRICOLAGE TAKEOVER TALKS A DAY BEFORE RESULTS

Executives at B&Q parent company Kingfisher were left empty handed after nine months of negotiations to buy French rival DIY chain Mr Bricolage collapsed. (ind.pn/1CqKMqw)

TAX AVOIDANCE INVESTIGATIONS UP BY A QUARTER

A Finance team set up by the UK's HM Revenue and Customs to target wealthy fund managers and investment bankers has brought in 39 million pounds since it started in September 2012, while the number of investigations is up by a quarter in the last year. (ind.pn/1EWFXUs) ($1 = 0.6757 pounds) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Ken Wills)