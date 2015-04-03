PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3

April 3 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
E.ON FINED FOR OVERCHARGING AGAIN
Britain's energy regulator has slapped E.ON with
a heavy fine for overcharging its customers for the second time.
(thetim.es/1GQHq3e)
RICH STRIKE PROLONGS PROMISE OF FALKLANDS
Three London-listed oil explorers said that they had
discovered a richer-than-expected reservoir of the black stuff
off the coast of the Falklands in a huge early success for their
nine-month drilling campaign around the islands in the South
Atlantic. (thetim.es/1CgxSrN)
The Guardian
FASHION CHAINS FEEL CHILL FROM WEATHER AND FEWER DISCOUNTS
WITH SALES FALL
UK fashion sales recorded their biggest decline in six
months during March, hit by chilly weather and fewer discounts.
(bit.ly/1Iu5hEl)
THREE BUSINESS LEADERS DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM PRO-TORY
LETTER
Three business leaders have distanced themselves from a
letter that warned of the risks of a Labour government following
concerns that their views, or those of their companies, had been
misrepresented as a political endorsement of the Tories. One of
the leaders is the chief executive officer of AstraZeneca Plc
. (bit.ly/1F7rQfg)
The Telegraph
FUNDING CIRCLE ATTRACTS NEW INVESTORS AS IT TOPS $1 BLN
VALUATION
Funding Circle, the peer-to-peer lender, is on the verge of
announcing a series of investment that will value the
five-year-old business in the region of $1 billion. (bit.ly/1FnBTiF)
MARKS & SPENCER SHARES HIT SEVEN-YEAR HIGH AS CLOTHING SALES
GROW AGAIN
Marks & Spencer Group Plc shares rose to their
highest level in seven years after Britain's biggest high street
chain said it was finally growing clothing sales again. (bit.ly/1ELJYjQ)
Sky News
PRU BOSS 'IRRITATED' BY LABOUR LETTER ROW
Friends of the Prudential chief executive, Tidjane Thiam,
told Sky News that he was "irritated" at suggestions from Labour
sources that he was reconsidering his backing for a
pro-Conservative letter which appeared in the Daily Telegraph
this week. (bit.ly/1ENosLJ)
TORIES WOO NEW BACKERS AS BOOTS BOSS SAYS NO
The Conservatives have embarked on a fresh attempt to court
backing from the business community hours after the publication
of a letter warning against "a change in (economic) course"
pursued by a Labour administration. (bit.ly/1CXUkef)
The Independent
LONDON PROPERTY USED FOR MONEY LAUNDERING: THE CURIOUS CASE
OF A DESPOT'S SON
London is famed for providing a safe haven for foreign
dissidents and refugees. It is a hard-earned reputation going
back to the French revolution and beyond. (ind.pn/19OYRo3)
GOOGLE COULD BE ABOUT TO FACE A BILLION-DOLLAR ACTION FOR
BEING ANTI-COMPETITIVE IN EUROPE
The European Commission reportedly preparing an action
against Google Inc alleging that it has fallen foul of
laws governing competition. (ind.pn/1CXVOVL)
