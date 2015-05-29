PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 29

May 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The former head of Lehman Brothers, Dick Fuld, told a financial conference in New York that he had "no regrets" about what happened in the 2008 global financial crisis. Fuld, who was vilified over the collapse of Lehman, blamed regulators, borrowers and the government for the 158-year-old bank's implosion under debts of $619 billion. (thetim.es/1LOoClc)

European football nations raised the prospect of a World Cup boycott if Sepp Blatter, president of FIFA, remains in charge of the game's ruling body. (thetim.es/1LOoSka)

The Guardian

The head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde has warned that a Greek exit from the eurozone is a "possibility" as debt talks reach a critical stage. (bit.ly/1LOp1UZ)

Former head of investment banking at UBS Jerker Johansson personally approved a 2.5 million pound ($3.83 million) bonus for Tom Hayes, the man described as the "ringmaster" of the Libor fraud scandal, a jury heard. (bit.ly/1LOpnec)

The Telegraph

Google unveiled its own contactless payment system Android Pay at its annual I/O conference in San Francisco, which will allow people to pay for items in shops via their mobile phones. (bit.ly/1LOpypH)

The global asset boom is an accident waiting to happen as the U.S. prepares tighten monetary policy and the Greek crisis escalates, the European Central Bank has warned. (bit.ly/1LOpOFl)

Sky News

Sponsors of the FIFA World Cup McDonald's, Coca-Cola , Adidas, Budweiser and Hyundai have released statements expressing their serious concern at allegations of "rampant, systemic and deep-rooted corruption" at the heart of the organisation. (bit.ly/1LOqyKD)

Members of the RMT union at Network Rail, after rejecting a new pay offer from the rail company, will stage a 24-hour and 48-hour strike next month over pay. (bit.ly/1LOqSsH)

The Independent

The former Thomas Cook chief executive, Harriet Green, has agreed to donate about 3 million pounds to charity from a bonus she is due, in the latest fallout from the travel company's handling of the death of two British children at one of its holiday bungalows in Corfu. (ind.pn/1LOr0IM)

IAG chief Willie Walsh says he is "hopeful" that rival Ryanair would not scupper his 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) bid to snap up the Irish carrier Aer Lingus. (ind.pn/1LOrFtE)