PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 4

The Times
The chief executive of Europe's largest stock market
operator could have known about Libor manipulation by UBS
traders when he was a senior executive at the Swiss
bank, a court was told. (thetim.es/1dfnlIA)
Tim Cook launched a ferocious attack on Google,
Facebook and other big internet companies, accusing them
of selling out their customers by profiting from their private
information. (thetim.es/1BKUCl0)
The Guardian
George Osborne should spread the pain of tough public
spending cuts beyond the next two years, according to the OECD
in a critique of the chancellor's debt consolidation strategy.
(bit.ly/1FuYGr5)
The Irish government is set to launch a formal investigation
into a number of transactions at the bailed-out Anglo Irish
bank. Finance minister Michael Noonan proposed a formal
commission of investigation at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to
address growing public concern about the bank's dealings with
certain business figures including Denis O'Brien, Ireland's
second-richest man. (bit.ly/1AL6YP8)
The Telegraph
Bob Dudley, the chief executive of BP, has dismissed
concerns that Britain will exit the European Union, as Prime
Minister David Cameron steps up efforts to renegotiate the
treaty. (bit.ly/1FUojEc)
Greece faced a showdown with its creditors on Wednesday
night as the country's prime minister headed to Brussels to try
and break the deadlock between the two sides and secure a
financial lifeline for the economy. (bit.ly/1FuYZlV)
Sky News
Patrick McLoughlin, the Transport Secretary, is to hold a
final round of talks with Gatwick and Heathrow airports just
days before a recommendation about a new runway that could spark
a protracted legal battle. (bit.ly/1BKyXcP)
Xio Group, which is based in Hong Kong, is among a small
number of remaining bidders for Genworth Financial's
lifestyle protection unit, which has operations in more than 25
countries, including Britain. (bit.ly/1KDmNr0)
The Independent
Thousands of small investors scored a High Court victory
over Lloyds Banking Group today after a judge backed
bondholders who had fought a controversial buyback attempt by
the bank. (ind.pn/1QqJ3Gn)
