PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 8

The EU's top official, Jean-Claude Juncker, yesterday accused Alexis Tsipras of lying to his parliament as tempers flared over the stand-off between Greece and its international creditors. (thetim.es/1RWmyf5)

A leading official at FIFA has said that Russia or Qatar could be "invalidated" as World Cup hosts if investigations uncovered evidence of bribery in the bidding process. (thetim.es/1RWmGep)

Poland's secretary of state for European affairs, Rafa Trzaskowski, who met Prime Minister David Cameron 10 days ago in Warsaw, says British people must be told the brutal truth about the damaging consequences of leaving the European Union, and not be duped into believing that they can "keep all the goodies and forget about the costs." (bit.ly/1QBsMP5)

HSBC Holdings Plc, the biggest payer of the UK banking levy, will set out on Tuesday exactly how it plans to decide whether to keep its headquarters in Britain in remarks that will be closely watched by finance minister George Osborne as he prepares to deliver his Mansion House speech the following day to an audience of top bankers. (bit.ly/1KVy35y)

Prime Minister David Cameron has told his ministers that they will have to resign if they want to campaign and vote for Britain to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/1FDqEkv)

The co-chief executives of Deutsche Bank AG, Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, are resigning, ending an unorthodox double act just weeks after the bank was subject to a record-breaking penalty for manipulating the Libor benchmark. (bit.ly/1FDrvl9)

U.S. President Barack Obama has said he is "looking forward" to the United Kingdom staying in the European Union as he met Prime Minister David Cameron for talks on the margins of the G7 summit in Germany. (bit.ly/1QglCEU)

George Osborne will this week attempt to reframe the "value-for-money" debate around the taxpayer's stake in Royal Bank of Scotland when he unveils a review of options for the shareholding ahead of its return to the private sector. (bit.ly/1KiOOpQ)

Millions of pounds in British aid funding could be diverted from existing projects around the world and targeted specifically at stopping the flood of migration across the Mediterranean from Libya, under plans being considered by Downing Street. (ind.pn/1KOydbv)

