PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 8

The Times
The EU's top official, Jean-Claude Juncker, yesterday
accused Alexis Tsipras of lying to his parliament as tempers
flared over the stand-off between Greece and its international
creditors. (thetim.es/1RWmyf5)
A leading official at FIFA has said that Russia or Qatar
could be "invalidated" as World Cup hosts if investigations
uncovered evidence of bribery in the bidding process. (thetim.es/1RWmGep)
The Guardian
Poland's secretary of state for European affairs, Rafa
Trzaskowski, who met Prime Minister David Cameron 10 days ago in
Warsaw, says British people must be told the brutal truth about
the damaging consequences of leaving the European Union, and not
be duped into believing that they can "keep all the goodies and
forget about the costs." (bit.ly/1QBsMP5)
HSBC Holdings Plc, the biggest payer of the UK
banking levy, will set out on Tuesday exactly how it plans to
decide whether to keep its headquarters in Britain in remarks
that will be closely watched by finance minister George Osborne
as he prepares to deliver his Mansion House speech the following
day to an audience of top bankers. (bit.ly/1KVy35y)
The Telegraph
Prime Minister David Cameron has told his ministers that
they will have to resign if they want to campaign and vote for
Britain to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/1FDqEkv)
The co-chief executives of Deutsche Bank AG,
Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, are resigning, ending an
unorthodox double act just weeks after the bank was subject to a
record-breaking penalty for manipulating the Libor benchmark. (bit.ly/1FDrvl9)
Sky News
U.S. President Barack Obama has said he is "looking forward"
to the United Kingdom staying in the European Union as he met
Prime Minister David Cameron for talks on the margins of the G7
summit in Germany. (bit.ly/1QglCEU)
George Osborne will this week attempt to reframe the
"value-for-money" debate around the taxpayer's stake in Royal
Bank of Scotland when he unveils a review of options for
the shareholding ahead of its return to the private sector. (bit.ly/1KiOOpQ)
The Independent
Millions of pounds in British aid funding could be diverted
from existing projects around the world and targeted
specifically at stopping the flood of migration across the
Mediterranean from Libya, under plans being considered by
Downing Street. (ind.pn/1KOydbv)
