PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 9

Five men apparently masquerading as migrants on board a British warship were arrested in Sicily on Sunday for suspected people smuggling after being identified by their alleged victims. (thetim.es/1T7ZwDv)

Transport ministers are monitoring the future of one of Britain's leading train companies after a bidding scandal cost the company's two senior executives their jobs. (thetim.es/1HXHkng)

Monsanto Co, the U.S. seed and agrochemicals group known for its genetically modified crops, wants to switch its headquarters from the United States to the UK as part of a complex merger deal designed to unlock tax savings for shareholders. (bit.ly/1drrWaS)

HSBC Holdings Plc has launched an investigation into one of its senior executives in connection with a major corporate scandal centered on deals made by Italy's largest insurer. (bit.ly/1KRx3ft)

Pets At Home Group Plc's biggest shareholder is to almost halve its stake in the business in a share sale worth 300 million pounds at current prices. Private equity group Kohlberg Kravis Roberts used a regulatory announcement after the market closed on Monday to reveal it plans to place 108 million shares in the UK's leading pet care and products retailer. (bit.ly/1IzpQ6t)

David Cameron has said he was "misinterpreted" over comments that suggested he had given ministers an ultimatum on the EU referendum. Speaking at the G7 summit in Germany, Cameron said he did not intend to imply that ministers who did not back a yes vote on the EU referendum should resign. (bit.ly/1IqRsYr)

A dispute over pension conditions at Tata Steel Ltd means the UK steel industry will witness the first strike for 30 years. Steel unions have confirmed that strike action against Tata Steel will take place on June 22. The action will be preceded by other disruption involving an overtime ban and a work to rule. This action will begin as soon as legally practical, the union indicated, likely to be around the middle of next week. (bit.ly/1cHisre)

Boots is cutting 700 office jobs in the UK, a spokesman has confirmed. The pharmacy chain will lose 400 roles from its UK headquarters in Nottingham and another 300 from supporting roles in regions. Not all staff will lose their jobs outright, however, with voluntary losses, redeployments and retraining expected for some. (ind.pn/1RZEaGW)

