PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 11

June 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

Greece is on the brink of default and exit from the euro after the European Commission, Germany, Finland and Austria rejected new Greek debt and reform proposals. (thetim.es/1cMhAS7)

The Governor of the Bank of England will this evening declare the age of City irresponsibility over as he unveils plans to jail market abusers and insider dealers for an extra three years. (thetim.es/1FT0zND)

The Guardian

BP Plc has threatened to widen a rift between European and U.S. oil companies over how to respond to global warming by urging political leaders to deliver a "substantial" deal at international climate change talks later this year. (bit.ly/1Kr1WcJ)

George Osborne signalled on Wednesday night he was ready to start selling off Royal Bank of Scotland, seven years after it was rescued from collapse by the taxpayer. The chancellor said the timing was right for British business and taxpayers to start selling off part of the 79 percent stake in the Edinburgh-based bank, even though the shares are worth 13 billion stg less than the state paid for them during the financial crisis. (bit.ly/1I2zXv0)

The Telegraph

Britain's economic growth picked up pace in the three months to May, recovering from a weak first quarter, the National Institute for Economic and Social Research has revealed. (bit.ly/1FIY7Kr)

Sky News

Swiss authorities have seized computer equipment from FIFA President Sepp Blatter's offices as part of an investigation into corruption in football's governing body. (bit.ly/1QN5MN4)

Postal giant Whistl has decided to end its letter delivery service in the UK, in a move which puts at risk up to 1,800 jobs. (bit.ly/1KqWR4e)

The Independent

Labour is preparing to join with Tory Eurosceptic MPs to inflict an embarrassing defeat on the Government over its EU Referendum Bill. (ind.pn/1F9wmcu)

