PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12

June 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's intelligence agencies should continue to be allowed to collect bulk communication data, a major report by David Anderson, QC, the government's anti-terror watchdog on surveillance powers recommends today. (thetim.es/1FMYxzq)

In its ongoing battle with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over its role in the future ownership of Aer Lingus Group Plc, Ryanair Holdings Plc dismissed the agency's position as "ridiculous" and "bogus". Ryanair said it would again be appealing the CMA ruling. (thetim.es/1cOKrFx)

The Guardian

Chancellor George Osborne 14 bln stg figure, released as part of his Mansion House speech on the sale of the government stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, is called into question. Andrew Tyrie, the incoming chairman of the Treasury select committee, said on Thursday the figure required a "great deal of qualification".(bit.ly/1JIQyKe)

The European commission has launched a competition inquiry into Amazon.com Inc's dominant market position in ebooks, as Brussels steps up its scrutiny of US tech groups. (bit.ly/1B6nYj6)

The Telegraph

David Cameron's drive to reform the EU suffered its hardest day yet after a string of leaders rejected his plans to strip welfare from migrants. (bit.ly/1ILxsTz)

The European Union has warned Greece in the clearest language to date that its patience is exhausted and the country will be abandoned to its fate unless it accepts creditor demands in short order. (bit.ly/1dzHEkg)

Sky News

Airwave, which was bought in 2007 for 1.9 bln stg by two infrastructure funds managed by Macquarie Group Ltd, the Australian bank, has been engaged in discussions with a range of potential buyers including Motorola Solutions and Hong Kong Telecom. Vodafone Group Plc is also said to have been examining a possible bid. (bit.ly/1e691TT)

The Independent

A British exit from the European Union would be a "big mistake" and could jeopardise London's position as a major financial centre, Dan Glaser, chief executive of giant Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has warned. (ind.pn/1FU6dz9)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)