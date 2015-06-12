PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12

June 12 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Britain's intelligence agencies should continue to be
allowed to collect bulk communication data, a major report by
David Anderson, QC, the government's anti-terror watchdog on
surveillance powers recommends today. (thetim.es/1FMYxzq)
In its ongoing battle with the Competition and Markets
Authority (CMA) over its role in the future ownership of Aer
Lingus Group Plc, Ryanair Holdings Plc
dismissed the agency's position as "ridiculous" and "bogus".
Ryanair said it would again be appealing the CMA ruling. (thetim.es/1cOKrFx)
The Guardian
Chancellor George Osborne 14 bln stg figure, released as
part of his Mansion House speech on the sale of the government
stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, is called
into question. Andrew Tyrie, the incoming chairman of the
Treasury select committee, said on Thursday the figure required
a "great deal of qualification".(bit.ly/1JIQyKe)
The European commission has launched a competition inquiry
into Amazon.com Inc's dominant market position in
ebooks, as Brussels steps up its scrutiny of US tech groups. (bit.ly/1B6nYj6)
The Telegraph
David Cameron's drive to reform the EU suffered its hardest
day yet after a string of leaders rejected his plans to strip
welfare from migrants. (bit.ly/1ILxsTz)
The European Union has warned Greece in the clearest
language to date that its patience is exhausted and the country
will be abandoned to its fate unless it accepts creditor demands
in short order. (bit.ly/1dzHEkg)
Sky News
Airwave, which was bought in 2007 for 1.9 bln stg by two
infrastructure funds managed by Macquarie Group Ltd,
the Australian bank, has been engaged in discussions with a
range of potential buyers including Motorola Solutions
and Hong Kong Telecom. Vodafone Group Plc is also said
to have been examining a possible bid. (bit.ly/1e691TT)
The Independent
A British exit from the European Union would be a "big
mistake" and could jeopardise London's position as a major
financial centre, Dan Glaser, chief executive of giant Marsh &
McLennan Companies Inc has warned. (ind.pn/1FU6dz9)
