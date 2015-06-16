PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16

June 16 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Greece is heading for a "state of emergency" and exit from
the euro after negotiations to prevent the country defaulting on
international debts broke down amid acrimony last night, said
Günther Oettinger, Germany's commissioner. (thetim.es/1GoHN3U)
Thomas Cook Group Plc, the UK-based travel company,
has launched a joint venture with Chinese company Fosun
International Ltd to take its package holidays to
China. (thetim.es/1FjmrRM)
The Guardian
Leisure industry entrepreneur Luke Johnson is investing 1.5
million stg ($2.34 million) in Eclectic Bar Group Plc
and has taken over as executive chairman of the struggling chain
aimed at wealthier students. The deal, which needs approval by
shareholders next month, will give him an 18.5 percent stake.(bit.ly/1LbEAZW)
U.S. gun maker Colt Group SA has filed for
bankruptcy protection, the company announced on Sunday. The
company is hoping for an accelerated sale of its operations in
the United States and Canada.(bit.ly/1dGWwND)
The Telegraph
Aviva Plc, the insurance group, is closing its
offices in Salisbury, Stretford and Salford and slimming down at
other sites as it attempts to cut 225 million stg ($350.71
million) from its yearly costs following the merger with Friends
Life. (bit.ly/1C9yVLF)
Aberdeen Asset Management Plc has agreed to raise
100 million stg ($155.87 million)by issuing preference shares to
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation. (bit.ly/1LcKKpv)
Sky News
The chairmen of Barclays Plc and Prudential are to
take the helm at lobbying group TheCityUK, as the financial
services sector braces for a referendum on the UK's European
Union membership, according to Sky News. (bit.ly/1IG7pdr)
The Jamaican government has contacted HSBC Holdings
to pitch the island-state as a potential destination, as the
lender decides whether to move its head office away from the
United Kingdom, according to Sky News. (bit.ly/1GoKvXb)
The Independent
Nationwide Building Society's banking customers
took to Twitter on Monday morning to report that their current
accounts have "vanished" and they had been unable to log on to
online banking. Problems seem to have been caused after a
planned upgrade on Sunday. (ind.pn/1cXkvri)
Thousands of working-class people are being denied jobs at
top firms, as they effectively need to pass a "poshness test" to
join elite employers, according to the official body set up by
the government to promote social mobility. (ind.pn/1TncL3a)
