PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 17

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Majestic Wine's new chief executive has cancelled plans to expand to 330 stores and has started trials of single-bottle sales in an attempt to attract customers put off by the present minimum six-bottle order. (thetim.es/1GXBlEz)

A new regulatory investigation by Ofcom into Royal Mail was announced just a week after the government successfully offloaded 750 million pounds ($1.17 billion) worth of shares in the letters and parcels delivery company. (thetim.es/1GXB3NP)

The Guardian

An independent currency designed to boost Bristol's economy by keeping cash in the area is celebrating a major success after renewables provider Good Energy Group agreed that its customers could pay their bills using the local money. (bit.ly/1G1y9lr)

The British Broadcasting Corp announced that television and radio presenter Chris Evans had signed a three-year deal to host Top Gear, ending weeks of speculation over who would front the popular motoring show in the wake of Jeremy Clarkson's dismissal. (bit.ly/1J3h1C4)

The Telegraph

The Bank of England is under increasing pressure to publish its research into the impact of the UK leaving the European Union, with George Osborne and influential MP Andrew Tyrie urging action. (bit.ly/1SlixAU)

Britain's so-called "bad bank" Northern Rock and Bradford and Bingley is looking to spin off its mortgage servicing arm, according to Richard Banks, the chief executive of UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), in a move that could create an unexpected long-term legacy of the financial crisis. (bit.ly/1R6x8xS)

Sky News

British Prime Minister David Cameron will shortly appoint a new line-up of business people to advise him as he seeks to address industry's concerns about the implications of a possible British exit from the European Union. (bit.ly/1BgjwOH)

European Union leaders have failed to agree on measures to share the burden of an influx of thousands of migrants crossing the Mediterranean to seek refuge in Europe. Ministers met in Luxembourg to discuss how to distribute 40,000 new refugees who have arrived in Italy and Greece. (bit.ly/1N0vrS1)

The Independent

Alexis Tsipras, the Greek prime minister, has railed against attempts to humiliate his government by international creditors such as the EU and the International Monetary Fund, claiming the IMF has 'criminal responsibility' for the deadlock. (ind.pn/1dIrTYq)

