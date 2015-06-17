PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 17

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Majestic Wine's new chief executive has cancelled
plans to expand to 330 stores and has started trials of
single-bottle sales in an attempt to attract customers put off
by the present minimum six-bottle order. (thetim.es/1GXBlEz)
A new regulatory investigation by Ofcom into Royal Mail
was announced just a week after the government
successfully offloaded 750 million pounds ($1.17 billion) worth
of shares in the letters and parcels delivery company. (thetim.es/1GXB3NP)
The Guardian
An independent currency designed to boost Bristol's economy
by keeping cash in the area is celebrating a major success after
renewables provider Good Energy Group agreed that its
customers could pay their bills using the local money. (bit.ly/1G1y9lr)
The British Broadcasting Corp announced that television and
radio presenter Chris Evans had signed a three-year deal to host
Top Gear, ending weeks of speculation over who would front the
popular motoring show in the wake of Jeremy Clarkson's
dismissal. (bit.ly/1J3h1C4)
The Telegraph
The Bank of England is under increasing pressure to publish
its research into the impact of the UK leaving the European
Union, with George Osborne and influential MP Andrew Tyrie
urging action. (bit.ly/1SlixAU)
Britain's so-called "bad bank" Northern Rock and Bradford
and Bingley is looking to spin off its mortgage servicing arm,
according to Richard Banks, the chief executive of UK Asset
Resolution (UKAR), in a move that could create an unexpected
long-term legacy of the financial crisis. (bit.ly/1R6x8xS)
Sky News
British Prime Minister David Cameron will shortly appoint a
new line-up of business people to advise him as he seeks to
address industry's concerns about the implications of a possible
British exit from the European Union. (bit.ly/1BgjwOH)
European Union leaders have failed to agree on measures to
share the burden of an influx of thousands of migrants crossing
the Mediterranean to seek refuge in Europe. Ministers met in
Luxembourg to discuss how to distribute 40,000 new refugees who
have arrived in Italy and Greece. (bit.ly/1N0vrS1)
The Independent
Alexis Tsipras, the Greek prime minister, has railed against
attempts to humiliate his government by international creditors
such as the EU and the International Monetary Fund, claiming the
IMF has 'criminal responsibility' for the deadlock. (ind.pn/1dIrTYq)
($1 = 0.6392 pounds)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)