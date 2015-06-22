PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Canadian investment giant Borealis Infrastructure is
weighing a 5 billion pound ($7.94 billion) approach to buy
Severn Trent, two years after the FTSE 100 water company
rejected an earlier takeover attempt. (thetim.es/1BvWt2a)
Whitehall is drawing up a hit list of rail projects that
could be delayed, scaled back or axed as concern about the
performance of Network Rail reaches crisis point. (thetim.es/1BvWumL)
The Guardian
Greece's international creditors are aiming to strike a deal
to stop Athens defaulting on its debt and possibly tumbling out
of the euro by extending its bailout by six months and supplying
up to 18 billion euros ($20.47 billion) in rescue funds. (bit.ly/1BvWxPq)
Tesco is expected to reveal a deterioration in UK
trading this week, as Britain's biggest retailer prepares to
face investors angered by "excessive" boardroom pay. (bit.ly/1BvWyDa)
The Telegraph
On the eve of an emergency summit of European leaders in
Brussels, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis appealed to
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to strike an "honourable
compromise" to prevent Greece from defaulting on its debt and
keeping it in the euro. (bit.ly/1BvWALm)
ITV has threatened to begin a legal attack on the
BBC over "extremely complex, costly and uncertain" plans for the
BBC's production arm to compete for commercial contracts. (bit.ly/1MXEIK1)
Sky News
Ministers are poised to sanction an inaugural sale of shares
in the Government's Green Investment Bank, in a move that will
accelerate the Conservatives' 50 billion stg post-election
privatisation spree. (bit.ly/1MXH3EL)
American pop star Taylor Swift has refused to put her hit
album 1989 on Apple's new music streaming service -
saying "it is unfair to ask anyone to work for nothing". (bit.ly/1BvWFPa)
The Independent
The wife of a senior Israeli politician, Judy Mozes, has
apologised for cracking a racist joke about U.S. President
Barack Obama. (ind.pn/1BvWNOA)
New stringent immigration rules will fuel a critical
shortage of nurses in Britain, "cause chaos" in hospitals and
cost the NHS millions, according to alarming projections
carried out by the Royal College of Nursing. (ind.pn/1BvWOBY)
($1 = 0.8794 euro)
($1 = 0.6297 pound)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)